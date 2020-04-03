Coronavirus: Premier League to help Football League, National League, NHS

The Premier League trophy.

The Premier League has issued a statement confirming that the season will not start at the beginning of May, while clubs have agreed to consult their players on taking wage cuts and deferrals.

Additionally, the league has agreed to advance funds of £125 million to the English Football League (EFL) and National League to assist clubs in financial difficulty and has also committed £20 million “to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Premier clubs have “unanimously agreed” to consult with their players on a “combination of conditional reductions and deferrals” which would make up 30 per cent of their annual salaries.

A further meeting is being held tomorrow between the Professional Footballers’ Association, the Premier League, clubs and players.

The Premier League season was officially postponed until the end of April but has now been effectively suspended indefinitely, with the EFL deciding to do the same while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

But the Premier League has repeated the desire to complete the season, though only “when it is safe and appropriate to do so”.

The statement adds that “the restart date is under constant review” and that it is working to “ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution”.

A total of £125 million has been directed to the EFL and National League to “deal with the impact of falling cash flow”.

The Premier League also adds that it “remains committed to supporting the National Health Service, its staff and helping people in communities, not least those who are most vulnerable”.