Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Premier League to help Football League, National League, NHS

PUBLISHED: 16:03 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 03 April 2020

The Premier League trophy.

The Premier League trophy.

PA Wire/PA Images

The Premier League has issued a statement confirming that the season will not start at the beginning of May, while clubs have agreed to consult their players on taking wage cuts and deferrals.

Additionally, the league has agreed to advance funds of £125 million to the English Football League (EFL) and National League to assist clubs in financial difficulty and has also committed £20 million “to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Premier clubs have “unanimously agreed” to consult with their players on a “combination of conditional reductions and deferrals” which would make up 30 per cent of their annual salaries.

A further meeting is being held tomorrow between the Professional Footballers’ Association, the Premier League, clubs and players.

You may also want to watch:

The Premier League season was officially postponed until the end of April but has now been effectively suspended indefinitely, with the EFL deciding to do the same while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

But the Premier League has repeated the desire to complete the season, though only “when it is safe and appropriate to do so”.

The statement adds that “the restart date is under constant review” and that it is working to “ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution”.

A total of £125 million has been directed to the EFL and National League to “deal with the impact of falling cash flow”.

The Premier League also adds that it “remains committed to supporting the National Health Service, its staff and helping people in communities, not least those who are most vulnerable”.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Man, 21, arrested after body of Kelly Stewart found at Plaistow church

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Man, 21, arrested after body of Kelly Stewart found at Plaistow church

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Joshua-Pulev postponed

Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev

Coronavirus: Premier League to help Football League, National League, NHS

The Premier League trophy.

Farah focused on being ready for delayed Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Mo Farah

Coronavirus: Leyton Orient put ‘virtually all’ staff on furlough

Leyton Orient club crest on the side of the Breyer Group Stadium
Drive 24