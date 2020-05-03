Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

PUBLISHED: 09:11 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 03 May 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has voiced opposition to the idea of finishing the Premier League season at neutral venues.

The PA news agency understands clubs were told on Friday that limiting action to a handful of selected stadiums was the only way it would be possible to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season for safety reasons.

The latest updates to ‘Project Restart’ were understood to have been well received at a meeting on Friday, but there remained opposition on competition and integrity grounds about using neutral venues, and Barber confirmed Brighton are among those with reservations.

“Clearly, we must all be prepared to accept some compromises, and we fully appreciate why playing behind closed doors is very likely to be a necessary compromise to play our remaining games while continuing to fully support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus,” he said on the club’s website.

“But at this critical point in the season playing matches in neutral venues has, in our view, potential to have a material effect on the integrity of the competition.”

Brighton were due to be at home for five of their remaining nine matches as they fight for Premier League survival, and Barber fears the loss of home advantage could prove critical – even without fans.

“The disadvantages of us not playing the league’s top teams in our home stadium and in familiar surroundings, even with 27,000 Albion fans very unlikely to be present at the Amex, are very obvious,” Barber said.

“Clearly, we must accept there may also be some benefit from playing our remaining four away matches at neutral venues but the fixture list simply isn’t equally balanced at this stage of the season, and we didn’t play our first 29 matches of the season in this way. So, in our opinion one thing doesn’t cancel out the other.”

The PA news agency understands the Premier League will look at using between eight and 10 stadiums, with venues likely to be chosen for ease of ensuring social distancing – which would appear to favour more out-of-town sites.

Some reports had named the Amex as among the stadiums under consideration, but Barber said that was speculation at this stage.

“We haven’t been asked if we would consider our stadium being used as a neutral venue for any remaining Premier League matches – by our colleagues at the league, the government or the police – and at this point we haven’t been approached to have such a discussion either so I am unable to say why our stadium has been included in the reports,” he said.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said that every Premier League club wants to complete the season but has warned there are “a lot of obstacles” to overcome.

“Every club said it wants the season to restart,” she wrote in her column for the Sun.

“We all know that it is going to take a lot of working together, good faith, careful thought and compromises if we have any chance of that happening.

“The only common theme from all the Prem clubs is that any compromises have to be fair and uphold the integrity of the game. There are a lot of obstacles to overcome and no doubt many compromises to make.”

Brady has detailed a four-phase strategy for a return to action, with the first one – isolated training sessions at training grounds – already under way.

Phase two would be a return to group training, phase three is the restart of domestic games, and the final phase would see a return to international matches.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Custom House stabbing victim named as NHS worker David Gomoh

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Calls for tougher measures to stop people flouting social distancing rules in Newham parks

Youngsters gathering in a playground in Plashet Park. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Custom House stabbing victim named as NHS worker David Gomoh

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Calls for tougher measures to stop people flouting social distancing rules in Newham parks

Youngsters gathering in a playground in Plashet Park. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Opinion: Work together, get through it together

Unmesh Desai AM has joined East Ham MP Stephen Timms in supporting your Newham Recorder.

Coronavirus: Breaking Boundaries community champion leads lockdown engagement

Aiden is a community champion for Breaking Boundaries

Coronavirus: Lot of obstacles to overcome says West Ham’s Brady

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Never too old, or young, to become an Olympic boxing legend

The Olympic Rings at the Queens Elizabeth Park, London
Drive 24