Search

Advanced search

Premier League clubs consider World Cup-style way to end season

PUBLISHED: 13:15 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 30 March 2020

A general view of Wembley Stadium

A general view of Wembley Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

A World Cup-style camp is one solution being considered by Premier League clubs as a means to complete the 2019/20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported on Monday morning that clubs could gather in a neutral location to play the remainder of the season behind closed doors, with only those personnel essential to staging and broadcasting the games allowed to attend to minimise the chance of a coronavirus infection.

The PA news agency understands this is one of many ideas under consideration, with the 20 clubs due to convene again by conference call on Friday.

The picture in the UK has changed dramatically since the last clubs meeting on March 19, when the decision was taken to extend the suspension of English professional football until April 30 at the earliest.

You may also want to watch:

That suspension is almost certain to be further extended on Friday and, with the country now in lockdown, the league may prefer to follow LaLiga’s approach and suspend indefinitely rather than placing an arbitrary date on any return.

The clubs remain committed to completing the season and are keen to avoid facing any financial penalties from broadcasters for failing to fulfil fixtures.

It has been reported that if no further matches were played, it could cost clubs £750million.

The idea of clubs gathering in one or two neutral venues, in isolation from the wider world, is likely to be looked at again on Friday along with other scenarios which have been modelled at previous meetings.

There are a number of difficulties with the idea, not least how to deal with the necessity to have medical staff on hand during a public health crisis, and how the format could survive even one positive Covid-19 test.

But the idea of multiple matches being televised on a daily basis throughout June and July, if the infection curve has flattened by then, could have some merit.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Government approves Eastlea Community School joining Newham trust following Ofsted’s ‘inadequate’ rating

Eastlea Community School is to become part of a Newham wide trust which already comprises Rokeby, Lister and Sarah Bonnell. Picture: Google

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Government approves Eastlea Community School joining Newham trust following Ofsted’s ‘inadequate’ rating

Eastlea Community School is to become part of a Newham wide trust which already comprises Rokeby, Lister and Sarah Bonnell. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Leyton Orient will offer 100 free tickets to NHS staff next season

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Coronavirus: New dates for Tokyo Olympics revealed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Premier League clubs consider World Cup-style way to end season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Song goes to FIFA over FC Sion sacking

Alex Song in action for West Ham
Drive 24