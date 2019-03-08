Newham district end the season unbeaten
PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 May 2019
Newham's under-13 district squad ended an unbeaten season with a thumping 6-2 win in the Essex Cup final against Chelmsford.
The east Londoners took an early lead with a spectacular 30-yard strike from Jerome Thomas, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.
And Luke Grant joined the party with another pulsating long distance strike to give Newham a firm grip on the game after just 15 minutes.
Second-half goals from striker Olu, Troy and Diego Makesa was enough to give Newham district their first silverware as a team.
And their delighted coach Terry Bobie Agyekum said: "Last season we lost in both the Essex and London Cup at the semi-final stage - this season we have gone two better, not only reaching the Essex final but comfortably winning the final.
"This measures outstanding progress from our boys and each individual deserves a huge amount of credit for their contribution made to this title-winning team."