Newham district pick up two victories to continue run of form

Newham district under-13s celebrate their latest victory (Pic: Terry Bobie Agyekum) Archant

Newham District U13s football team have sent out a serious statement after making it two wins out of two scoring a staggering 21 goals in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They thrashed local rivals Redbridge 17-0 in the Essex League before winning 4-1 against South London on Saturday.

The one sided game saw Hazeez Olowu net four times as well as a hat-trick from Jerimiah Umolu and braces from Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Troy Bedzo, Diego Makesa Olu and solo efforts from Samson and goalkeeper Elliot Krasniqi.

Newham then played South London in the quarter finals of the London Cup.

The boys in red wasted no time in highlighting their intentions with swift attacking football leading to an early goal converted by Hazeez Olowu.

South London equalised just before the break however outstanding finishes from Luke Grant, Samson Uwandu and Troy Bedzo sealed Newham a comfortable home victory.

Coach Terry Bobie Agyekum said: “I’m delighted for the boys as they are really starting to build some serious team spirit they seem confident and not fazed by nothing that for me is priceless.

“At half time they delivered their own team talk showing serious signs of maturity.”

Newham District under 13s: Jerome Thomas (Royal Docks) Elliot Krasniqi (St Bons) Samson Uwandu (St Bons) Kester Djoko (Rokeby) Daniel Nakipov (Rokeby) Hazeez Olowu (Forest Gate) Troy Bedzo (Lister ) Luke Grant- (Kingsford) Diego Makesa – (Kingsford Community School) Michael Boateng (Langdon) Dami (St Bons) Nathan Mwanja (St bons) Luca Gondim (Kingsford). Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Oasis Academy) Malachi Alexander Quarcoo (Bobby Moore Academy) Jerimiah Umolu (Kingsford Community School).