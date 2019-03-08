Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham district pick up two victories to continue run of form

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 March 2019

Newham district under-13s celebrate their latest victory (Pic: Terry Bobie Agyekum)

Newham district under-13s celebrate their latest victory (Pic: Terry Bobie Agyekum)

Archant

Newham District U13s football team have sent out a serious statement after making it two wins out of two scoring a staggering 21 goals in the process.

They thrashed local rivals Redbridge 17-0 in the Essex League before winning 4-1 against South London on Saturday.

The one sided game saw Hazeez Olowu net four times as well as a hat-trick from Jerimiah Umolu and braces from Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Troy Bedzo, Diego Makesa Olu and solo efforts from Samson and goalkeeper Elliot Krasniqi.

Newham then played South London in the quarter finals of the London Cup.

The boys in red wasted no time in highlighting their intentions with swift attacking football leading to an early goal converted by Hazeez Olowu.

South London equalised just before the break however outstanding finishes from Luke Grant, Samson Uwandu and Troy Bedzo sealed Newham a comfortable home victory.

Coach Terry Bobie Agyekum said: “I’m delighted for the boys as they are really starting to build some serious team spirit they seem confident and not fazed by nothing that for me is priceless.

“At half time they delivered their own team talk showing serious signs of maturity.”

Newham District under 13s: Jerome Thomas (Royal Docks) Elliot Krasniqi (St Bons) Samson Uwandu (St Bons) Kester Djoko (Rokeby) Daniel Nakipov (Rokeby) Hazeez Olowu (Forest Gate) Troy Bedzo (Lister ) Luke Grant- (Kingsford) Diego Makesa – (Kingsford Community School) Michael Boateng (Langdon) Dami (St Bons) Nathan Mwanja (St bons) Luca Gondim (Kingsford). Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Oasis Academy) Malachi Alexander Quarcoo (Bobby Moore Academy) Jerimiah Umolu (Kingsford Community School).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after ‘brutal’ New Year’s Eve stabbing in Canning Town

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Canning Town on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham district pick up two victories to continue run of form

Newham district under-13s celebrate their latest victory (Pic: Terry Bobie Agyekum)

Team News: Aldershot Town vs Leyton Orient

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Nelson crowned tag rugby title

Nelson were crowned KS5 Year Five/Six Tag Rugby Mixed champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Athletics: Viewtube Runners enjoy Big Half challenge

Viewtube Runners at the Big Half in London
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists