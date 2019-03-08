Search

Newham district complete the cup double in an unbeaten season

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 August 2019

Newham district under-13s face the camera (Pic: Newham District)

Newham District under-13s have completed a remarkable campaign after successfully completing the double at Harlow stadium with a thumping 8-4 win over Waltham Forest District in the London Cup final.

Newham were unlucky not to take the lead in the first five minutes missing several clear chances but the heaven gates eventually opened eventually.

A hat-trick from Troy Bedzo of Lister Community school and two goals from Jerimiah of Kingsford community school cancelled out any hope for the opposition.

Nonetheless the goal of the game came from Malachi, who expertly dispatched a counter attack, which saw Newham move from one end of the field to the other in the space of 11 seconds.

Defender Nathan Mwanja and captain Samson Uwandu secured the win for the team who successfully completed the season unbeaten in both the Essex league both Essex and London cup.

Coach Terry Bobie Agyekum said: "This has been a sensational season the boys have been brimming with confidence the team spirit has been phenomenal and most importantly that attitude of our players have been first class.

"The scariest thing is our boys are only getting better we look forward to defending our crowns next season."

