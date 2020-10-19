New Clapton boss Wetherall is excited by the ‘project’ of moving forward at the club

New boss Micky Wetherall in charge of his first match for Clapton (Pic: AZ Images) Archant

Newly-appointed manager Micky Wetherall is excited by the project at Clapton and insists that is what attracted him to the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New boss Micky Wetherall in charge of his first match for Clapton (Pic: AZ Images) New boss Micky Wetherall in charge of his first match for Clapton (Pic: AZ Images)

Wetherall departed Essex Senior League rivals Redbridge earlier in the season and was soon seeking a new challenge which he has now found with the Tons.

The boss is hoping he can start turning their fortunes around and help them climb up the Essex Senior League table as they’ve failed to pick up a win yet this campaign.

“The project is what attracted me to the club, they are a club that want to move forward and I’m very confident I can’t help them do that,” Wetherall said.

“The players I bring in will understand and produce the non negotiables week in week out, will be consistent in performance levels and committed for games and training.”

Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images) Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images)

Clapton have moved to bring in the likes of Lee Flavin, Nicky Barrett, Danny Fuller, Petri Elbi and Reece Tranter since the arrival of Wetherall and more changes are expected in the coming weeks.

You may also want to watch:

They did however suffer a 2-1 defeat to his former club Redbridge in his first match in charge on Saturday.

“The game was a good game I think we started to shows the way I want the side to play and really took hold of the game on another day we kill the game in the first half but we didn’t and we paid the price.

Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images) Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images)

“For the first game with FIVE new players in the side I can’t complain with the performance, a big blow is we lost two of them straight away to injury, so won’t be available for out next game.”

Clapton will now welcome Enfield to the Terrence McMillian Stadium on Saturday in what the boss is expecting to be a tough test with their opponents having strikers Jamie Cureton and Lewis Francis in the line-up.

“We have a tough run with Enfield making good signings and showing a good performance against Saffron Walden, but we will dig in need.

“I’ll bring in what we need to so we can turn it around as zero wins from eight is poor and the players need to know it’s not ability that will get us out of this form it’s hard work.”

Wetherall managed to turn the fortunes around when he arrived at Redbridge and will now hope to do the same with Clapton as they currently sit very close to the foot of the league table.