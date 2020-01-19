Essex Senior League: Clapton win, neighbours all lose

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Clapton claimed a second successive league win to complete a quickfire double over St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But east London rivals Redbridge, Sporting Bengal United and Tower Hamlets all suffered defeats in their latest outings.

The Tons had beaten Bury 1-0 at Southchurch Park 10 days earlier thanks to a late Jaydon Charles goal.

And they repeated the trick with another solitary goal success in the return meeting, as Jamie Age struck three minutes before the break, although the day was overshadowed by a suspected broken leg suffered by Christian Londono.

Tower Hamlets were left heartbroken after a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time saw them lose 1-0 at leaders Saffron Walden Town.

Kevin Manuel saved a 76th-minute penalty from Nathan Scarborough to keep the scoreline blank at Catons Lane.

And it looked like earning the young side an unexpected point, only for Gavin Cockman to net a last-gasp winner for the Bloods.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge, meanwhile, went down 4-1 against high-flying Hashtag United at Tilbury's Chadfields ground.

They fell behind on 37 minutes as George Smith ran through to score and it was 2-0 early in the second half as Smith scored his second from the penalty spot.

Albert Keith added a third goal on 55 minutes, but Redbridge hit back just before the hour mark.

However, Smith completed his hat-trick to make it 4-1 on 68 minutes, after good build-up play from Samraj Gill, and Motormen saw their day go from bad to worse as Tom Harvey was shown a straight red card 13 minutes from time.

Sporting Bengal United slumped to a 5-1 home defeat against Hadley at Mile End Stadium.

Imrul Gazi's men trailed 2-1 at the break, after Curtley McIntosh struck just before half time.

But the visitors had too much for them in the second half and ran out convincing winners.

Redbridge are due to host Sawbridgeworth Town on Tuesday, while Clapton welcome title hopefuls Walthamstow on Wednesday and Ilford, who saw their weekend trip to Takeley postponed, visit Hadley for an Errington Challenge Cup tie.