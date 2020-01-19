Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Clapton win, neighbours all lose

PUBLISHED: 08:32 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 19 January 2020

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Clapton claimed a second successive league win to complete a quickfire double over St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

But east London rivals Redbridge, Sporting Bengal United and Tower Hamlets all suffered defeats in their latest outings.

The Tons had beaten Bury 1-0 at Southchurch Park 10 days earlier thanks to a late Jaydon Charles goal.

And they repeated the trick with another solitary goal success in the return meeting, as Jamie Age struck three minutes before the break, although the day was overshadowed by a suspected broken leg suffered by Christian Londono.

Tower Hamlets were left heartbroken after a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time saw them lose 1-0 at leaders Saffron Walden Town.

Kevin Manuel saved a 76th-minute penalty from Nathan Scarborough to keep the scoreline blank at Catons Lane.

And it looked like earning the young side an unexpected point, only for Gavin Cockman to net a last-gasp winner for the Bloods.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge, meanwhile, went down 4-1 against high-flying Hashtag United at Tilbury's Chadfields ground.

They fell behind on 37 minutes as George Smith ran through to score and it was 2-0 early in the second half as Smith scored his second from the penalty spot.

Albert Keith added a third goal on 55 minutes, but Redbridge hit back just before the hour mark.

However, Smith completed his hat-trick to make it 4-1 on 68 minutes, after good build-up play from Samraj Gill, and Motormen saw their day go from bad to worse as Tom Harvey was shown a straight red card 13 minutes from time.

Sporting Bengal United slumped to a 5-1 home defeat against Hadley at Mile End Stadium.

Imrul Gazi's men trailed 2-1 at the break, after Curtley McIntosh struck just before half time.

But the visitors had too much for them in the second half and ran out convincing winners.

Redbridge are due to host Sawbridgeworth Town on Tuesday, while Clapton welcome title hopefuls Walthamstow on Wednesday and Ilford, who saw their weekend trip to Takeley postponed, visit Hadley for an Errington Challenge Cup tie.

Most Read

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

‘We can finally lay our princess to rest’: Family’s relief as date set for funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout

‘I could not be happier’: School sees 51 pupils receive Oxbridge offers

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils to receive Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Most Read

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

‘We can finally lay our princess to rest’: Family’s relief as date set for funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout

‘I could not be happier’: School sees 51 pupils receive Oxbridge offers

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils to receive Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex Senior League: Clapton win, neighbours all lose

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Opinion: New 24/7 mental health crisis line

Dr Muhammad Navqi, Newham CCG chairman, is pleased with the new mental health crisis line.

West Ham have to settle for a draw against Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

League Two: Port Vale 1 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

BBL: London Lions 107 Surrey Scorchers 98

Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions against Surrey (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists