Search

Advanced search

FA Vase: Mixed fortunes for local rivals

PUBLISHED: 09:37 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 31 August 2019

Clapton took on Catholic United at Aveley's Parkside Stadium (pic Dan Wilson)

Clapton took on Catholic United at Aveley's Parkside Stadium (pic Dan Wilson)

Archant

Local clubs experienced mixed fortunes in the FA Vase on Friday night.

Essex Senior League side Clapton suffered a 6-1 defeat against Catholiic United, who play two tiers below them in the Essex Olympian League.

But Hackney Wick ran out 6-3 winners over Thurlow Nunn League rivals May & Baker to claim their first win in the competition.

Clapton were made to pay for a terrible start, which saw them concede three times in 16 minutes at Aveley's Parkside Stadium as Brad Vaughan, Tom Kearney and Simon Thomas all found the net.

The visitors also hit the woodwork before half time, but Tons hit back after the restart as Aziz flashed a 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Their joy was shortlived, though, as Catholic United went 4-1 up through Tony Jacobs, then saw Max Bradford net a fifth with a low free-kick.

You may also want to watch:

Clapton were reduced to 10 men and conceded again before the final whistle as Max Kent slotted home his second goal of the night to complete the scoreline.

Hackney Wick took the lead after only four minutes of their tie with Bakers, but the visitors were soon back on terms as Messenger tapped in from close range.

Messenger set up Warren to volley home a second on 13 minutes, but Wick were back on level terms before the half-hour mark thanks to a close-range finish.

Both sides had chances to edge in front before the interval, but Wick went 3-2 up just before the hour mark.

A fourth goal followed midway through the second half after Bakers conceded possession and were punished, but they kept their hopes alive when Seymour's header from Gillham's free-kick was saved and Barth pounced to net the rebound.

Their joy was shortlived, though, as Wick went up the other end to make it 5-3, then added a sixth from a corner moments later.

Gillham hit the crossbar in the closing stages for Bakers, who were made to pay for individual mistakes on the night.

Saturday sees Ilford play host to Enfield, Sporting Bengal entertain Wormley Rovers and Woodford Town welcome St Margaretsbury in more FA Vase ties.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FA Vase: Mixed fortunes for local rivals

Clapton took on Catholic United at Aveley's Parkside Stadium (pic Dan Wilson)

T20: Most incredible qualification says Essex star Bopara

Ravi Bopara of Essex gets ready to bat during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Blustery but sunny

T20: Dashing Delport helps Essex beat Kent to progress

Cameron Delport hits 6 runs for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

West Ham star signs new long-term deal

Manuel Lanzini signs his new deal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists