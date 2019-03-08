FA Vase: Mixed fortunes for local rivals

Clapton took on Catholic United at Aveley's Parkside Stadium (pic Dan Wilson) Archant

Local clubs experienced mixed fortunes in the FA Vase on Friday night.

Essex Senior League side Clapton suffered a 6-1 defeat against Catholiic United, who play two tiers below them in the Essex Olympian League.

But Hackney Wick ran out 6-3 winners over Thurlow Nunn League rivals May & Baker to claim their first win in the competition.

Clapton were made to pay for a terrible start, which saw them concede three times in 16 minutes at Aveley's Parkside Stadium as Brad Vaughan, Tom Kearney and Simon Thomas all found the net.

The visitors also hit the woodwork before half time, but Tons hit back after the restart as Aziz flashed a 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Their joy was shortlived, though, as Catholic United went 4-1 up through Tony Jacobs, then saw Max Bradford net a fifth with a low free-kick.

Clapton were reduced to 10 men and conceded again before the final whistle as Max Kent slotted home his second goal of the night to complete the scoreline.

Hackney Wick took the lead after only four minutes of their tie with Bakers, but the visitors were soon back on terms as Messenger tapped in from close range.

Messenger set up Warren to volley home a second on 13 minutes, but Wick were back on level terms before the half-hour mark thanks to a close-range finish.

Both sides had chances to edge in front before the interval, but Wick went 3-2 up just before the hour mark.

A fourth goal followed midway through the second half after Bakers conceded possession and were punished, but they kept their hopes alive when Seymour's header from Gillham's free-kick was saved and Barth pounced to net the rebound.

Their joy was shortlived, though, as Wick went up the other end to make it 5-3, then added a sixth from a corner moments later.

Gillham hit the crossbar in the closing stages for Bakers, who were made to pay for individual mistakes on the night.

Saturday sees Ilford play host to Enfield, Sporting Bengal entertain Wormley Rovers and Woodford Town welcome St Margaretsbury in more FA Vase ties.