Manager Fowell has decided to leave Clapton to seek new challenge for next campaign

Manager Jonny Fowell will leave Clapton at the end of the 2018/19 season to seek a new challenge.

The former Enfield under-21's coach has opted to step away after spending three seasons at The Old Spotted Dog club.

Fowell guided The Tons to a second-place in his first season, before finishing sixth the following campaign, and they now sit mid-table after a rollercoaster season.

“I feel now is the time for me to sit back and look elsewhere, try go to a club I can get promoted,” he said.

“I made the decision over the last couple of weeks to leave the club and it's stuck with me ever since, I wasn't going to change my mind, but I didn't want to leave as we had the semi-final and a few games left.

“I'm grateful to Vince, I'm sad to leave and to be fair he's been a good chairman as everything I've ever wanted he's given me, but I feel now is a time for a change.”

He did reveal he will be looking to remain involved in management but is not sure where he will go next.

“I will be looking to stay in management or go in as a number two somewhere else, I'm not too sure yet, I'm not going to make any rash decisions.

“I don't want to be at one club for too long unless I'm challenging for the league and this season just shows how difficult it has been for me.”

Fowell is proud of everything he achieved during his time at the club alongside a number of coaching staff including Andre Thomas, Ray Bartlett, Wayne Seal, Amin Levett, Colin Reed and Arran Johny.

“If you look at what me, Andre, Ray, Wayne, Amin, Colin Reed and Aron have done at Clapton since I took over the club was mid-table then we broke records that season.

“We won the most away games in a row, 11, which has never been done before at the club.

“The following year we got the FA Cup preliminary round which had not been done since 1983 I think.

“We got into the Vase, we finished second and then sixth, and look how many boys have progressed through Clapton in the last three years.

“Between all of us coaches we've produced some talented boys who have gone on to play at a higher level and we've left the club in a good position.

“They've got kit sponsors for next season.”