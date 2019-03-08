Search

Tavares thrashed in Essex Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 August 2019

Action from Lopes Tavares' friendly with Ilford (pic: Akin Akinola).

Essex Senior Cup preliminary round: Halstead Town 5 Lopes Tavares 0

Lopes Tavares suffered a hugely disappointing night away to Halstead Town in the preliminary round of the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

It was the second game of the campaign for Chris Davis' men and they showed lots of signs of rustiness.

Halstead only needed 16 minutes to open the scoring with Callum Vincent on target and Tavares, to their credit, held out for the majority of the first half.

Chris Harris doubled the hosts lead three minutes before the break though and it was the start of a great evening for him.

He grabbed a second with 57 played before Curtis Abel compounded Lopes' misery in the 72nd minute.

The final word went to Harris, who completed a hat-trick with two minutes remaining at Millbank Stadium to conclude a terrible night for the Terence McMillan club.

Davis will hope his new-look team can bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Benfleet in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South.

