Lopes Tavares look for Vase progress after making it a magnificent seven in league

Lopes Tavares will look to continue their good run in the FA Vase when they take on Essex Senior League outfit Stanway Rovers this weekend.

Chris Davis and his men will welcome The Rovers to Terence McMillan Stadium on Saturday for their first round tie.

The winners will bag £825 to boost the club's finances while the losers will also take home £275 in prize money from the match.

Tavares head into the cup clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Little Oakley in a top of the table clash.

They made it seven wins from seven in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South thanks to a goal from Richard Kone at Terence McMillan Stadium to put them three points clear at the top with games in hand on all of the other front-runners.

Manager Davis admitted it was an exciting occasion between the two sides.

"It was an exciting day at the Terence McMillan stadium in Newham," he said.

"It was a game between two high flyers in the league, the weather was good, and the pitch was in a much better condition than it has been so far this season.

"Both teams started steadily, both testing the opposition and trying to find weaknesses to exploit."

It was the hosts who came up with the first opportunity of the game with a quick exchange of passes on the wing between Joel Appiah and Kone which released the latter to have a shot on target that was smartly saved by the visitors goalkeeper.

There was a lot of action in the middle of the park without much in front of goal until the 19th minute when Jeff Idemudia ran down the right and cut in before setting the ball on a plate for Kone to tap in for his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

The first half ended as it had started with both teams making inroads but no clear chances.

The second half was more open as the away team were trying to get back in the game but leaving gaps at the back for the hosts to exploit.

Chances were spurned by Kone who lobbed the keeper and Tony Cookey taking a heavy touch when he was through on goal.

The away team had an opportunity to salvage a point in the dying moments of the game when a cross came in from the right but it was misjudged as Tavares took the spoils.