Lopes Tavares FC bids for Buildbase £100k renovation programme

Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Lopes Tavares FC has entered the national competition to win a share of this season's £100,000 Buildbase 'Transfer Deal' - giving four non-league clubs £25,000 each of building materials.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

In this second phase of applications for the 2019-20 season, judges from Buildbase and the FA will be looking for clubs that demonstrate a feasible renovation project that benefits players and supporters as well as the local community.

The club's renovation plans include expanding the clubhouse and fixing turnstiles to help the club advance to a better league and encourage more local residents to support the club.

Clubs are encouraged to get fans to support their application through the Buildbase website and social media. The club with the most votes will score a 'golden ticket' with automatic entry to the final.

The Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal is open to clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase competitions.

Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Six clubs will be shortlisted in total and invited to pitch their renovation plans to a panel of judges at Wembley Stadium in April.

You may also want to watch:

Buildbase branches across England have been helping clubs to plan and cost their projects.

The merchant is also offering a discount on building materials to all clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase.

Aisling Kenny, HR Director at Buildbase said: 'Non-league football clubs mean so much to the communities around them, but they are often in dire need of help.

'So far, we've given away building materials worth nearly half a million pounds and it's fantastic to see so many of the projects we've supported get underway.'

The Buildbase '£100k Transfer Deal' has been running since the builders' merchant became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

Previous winners include Hanwell Town, Cleethorpes Town, Cheadle Town, Needham Market, AFC Darwen and Tadcaster Albion AFC, Weymouth FC, and Barnoldswick Town FC.

This season, the first two winners were Barton Rovers and Stowmarket Town. Projects range from improvements for disabled and special needs supporters to clubhouse redecoration.

Updates can be found by following @BuildbaseUK on Twitter #Buildbase100KDeal at Buildbase.co.uk or in branch.