West Ham fan: Hammers pass ‘major test’ with Fulham win

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Fulham's Ademola Lookman battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire. PA Wire

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye feels the 1-0 win over Fulham showed the team is making progress.

God bless Cottagers striker Ademola Lookman, whose horrendous attempt at a Panenka penalty ensured we passed a major test on Saturday night.

It’s written into the very fabric of West Ham that, although we can beat anyone on our day, we can just as easily lose to any side regardless of their stature, form or league.

To come through Saturday’s contest with maximum points, regardless of a slightly shoddy performance, is a real sign of progress.

The international break has come at a good and bad time for us.

Ideally it would have been the perfect time to play Sheffield United and pile the misery on the Blades after their latest defeat in their second season syndrome of a campaign.

But the break does allow the likes of Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio to recover from their respective injuries.

The battle against the Blades will be another tricky encounter and their thirst for points will be perhaps stronger than any side in the league.

If we want to be in the scrap for European football come the season’s end, then beating the basement club is exactly the type of result that is required.

There are certain question marks heading into that fixture and they centre around Antonio, Sebastien Haller and Said Benrahma.

Has Haller done enough to prevent Antonio strolling back into the first team? You’d have to say no.

Although as expected his performance against the Cottagers was a vast improvement from his Anfield no-show, and whilst he probably will start against Chris Wilder’s men as Moyes eases Antonio back into the side, the Ivorian international is merely keeping his seat warm.

As for Benrahma, I suspect he may well have done enough to earn a start at Bramall Lane.

His assist for Tomas Soucek’s winning goal showed that despite all his tricks, flicks and individual brilliance, he also has the composure and selflessness to be a team player.

Whilst the Algerian’s mistimed tackle in the box sent poor Tom Cairney over like a felled tree, it showed a willingness to get back and not neglect his defensive duties which is something he will have proved to Moyes despite his almost costly error.

Bring on the Blades… it’s nice to be looking up the table rather than over our shoulder.