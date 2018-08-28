Search

Team News: Wrexham vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 January 2019

Craig Clay and George Elokobi celebrate a Leyton Orient goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Craig Clay and George Elokobi celebrate a Leyton Orient goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s could again be without influential midfielder Craig Clay

Leyton Orient may decide against picking Craig Clay this afternoon even if he is able to feature in the FA Trophy second round tie at Wrexham.

The influential midfielder has not featured for O’s since the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League.

Since then, Clay has struggled with a dead leg which caused a haematoma, but it does seem he is close to returning now.

Boss Justin Edinburgh discussed the energetic Orient ace following the 3-0 home loss to Salford City last weekend.

He said: “Craig’s injury hasn’t cleared up as quickly as we thought, so we will be cautious about that for Wrexham, but I have no doubt he will be fit for the Ebbsfleet United game (on January 19).”

While a question mark remains over Clay’s involvement, O’s will definitely not have Josh Coulson available for selection in Wales.

He suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat to the Ammies and will miss several weeks according to the club.

In Coulson’s absence, Edinburgh will turn to one of Dan Happe or George Elokobi to partner first-choice centre back Marvin Ekpiteta.

Orient may also not have Jobi McAnuff involved from the off today with the skipper nursing a toe injury of late.

He suffered a fracture during the 3-1 victory against Chesterfield on December 22, but managed to return earlier than expected to feature in January games with Daggers and Salford in E10.

What McAnuff needs to fully recover, however, is rest and it could see him miss this tie at Wrexham, which will go to a replay if the game ends level after 90 minutes.

If the captain doesn’t play, it should result in Jordan Maguire-Drew making his full debut against his former loan club.

