Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Chesterfield

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 December 2018

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after missing a chance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after missing a chance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

James Brophy looks set to replace injured O’s wide-man James Dayton

Leyton Orient will definitely be without James Dayton for the visit of Chesterfield in the National League this afternoon.

Martin Allen’s team make the trip to E10 looking to cause another shock against one of the club’s pushing for the title.

Two weeks ago the Spireites stunned second-placed Salford City with a 2-0 win and if O’s are to avoid slipping up, they will have to do so without Dayton.

Orient’s influential winger had surgery on his knee at the beginning of the month and will not return for at least 12 weeks.

Dayton’s direct replacement will probably be James Brophy, who scored and grabbed an assist in the 4-0 FA Trophy win over Beaconsfield Town last weekend.

Justin Edinburgh will hope to have Charlie Lee available for selection too, although he may face a fight to get into the matchday squad.

Alex Lawless impressed again last time out and is pushing Dale Gorman for a starting berth alongside Craig Clay today.

Elsewhere, Orient will line up like usual with Josh Coulson and Marvin Ekpiteta at the back and formidable duo Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma in attack.

The O’s will come up against two former players in the shape of Robbie Weir and Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Both endured difficult spells in E10, particular Weir, who suffered a serious injury in a campaign where Orient were relegated.

Although the Northern Irishman failed to live up to expectations, it should be noted he was a good influence off the pitch during some tough times at O’s.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Chesterfield

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after missing a chance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Quiz: Which TV or film Christmas character are you?

Which TV or film Christmas character are you? Picture: Raw Pixel

GP appointments available on Christmas Day

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Spread out showers make for a soggy Sunday

The Christmas tree in all its glory in Ilford town centre. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

St Bonaventure’s Sixth Form pupils visit New Scotland Yard

Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists