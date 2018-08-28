Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s haven’t played a National League game without one of Josh Coulson or Marvin Ekpiteta since December 9 2017

Leyton Orient will definitely be without Josh Coulson and Marvin Ekpiteta for the clash with Ebbsfleet United this weekend.

It means when O’s make the short trip across the River Thames they will have to name a different centre back pairing compared to normal in the National League.

Cambridge United legend Coulson was the first to pick up an injury after he pulled his hamstring during the loss to Salford City on January 5.

The club confirmed a few days later he had suffered a tear and would be absent with the issue for “several weeks.”

It meant Justin Edinburgh was without the defender for last Saturday’s trip to Wales to take on Wrexham in the FA Trophy second round.

Dan Happe joined Ekpiteta in the heart of Orient’s back four, but Ekpiteta suffered an ankle injury after 16 minutes and needed to be replaced.

O’s confirm the severity of the problem earlier this week, but the 22-year-old will be out for a “few weeks” with a high ankle sprain.

Director of football Martin Ling wasted little time finding some cover, though, as Orient signed former Notts County defender Jamie Turley on Wednesday on a free transfer.

He could make his debut against Ebbsfleet alongside one of Happe or George Elokobi at the heart of O’s defence.

Boss Edinburgh will definitely be without Myles Judd, however, after his red card during the 1-0 win at Wrexham.

Elsewhere, the Orient head coach will hope to have Craig Clay back involved following a spell on the sidelines with a dead leg initially suffered in the Boxing Day encounter away to Dagenham & Redbridge.

In his absence, Dale Gorman has been given an extended run of games alongside Charlie Lee with Alex Lawless a regular off the bench.