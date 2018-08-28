Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Team News: Dover Athletic vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 December 2018

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s influential captain Jobi McAnuff has fractured his toe

Leyton Orient will again be without captain Jobi McAnuff when they make the trip to Dover Athletic today (Saturday).

The O’s head to Kent off the back of a defeat to local club Dagenham & Redbridge on Boxing Day, which was only their third in the National League this season.

McAnuff didn’t feature for Justin Edinburgh’s side and it has been confirmed the wide-man has a fractured toe.

He suffered the injury towards the end of the Chesterfield match on December 22 and will now miss the next handful of games at least.

Orient played Josh Koroma out wide at Victoria Road and although he scored, he may be moved back to a central position alongside Macauley Bonne.

If Edinburgh wants to keep his usual 4-4-2 formation at the Crabble Athletic Ground, he could try putting one of Dale Gorman or Alex Lawless out wide or potentially youngster Ruel Sotiriou.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

Westfield Stratford City will stage its sixth student discount day. Pic: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Bright teenager wins £76,000 sixth form scholarship

Sukai Secka, 15, has won a £76,000 scholarship to study A-levels at Cranleigh School, Surrey. Picture: Mark Soanes

Queens Market traders make documentary to promote healthy eating

Bright Yeboah and Alexci Nunes. Picture: Tilly Armstrong

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR

A11 motorbike crash victim named as US airman

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Team News: Dover Athletic vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Arise Sir Alastair! Essex and England batsman Cook receives knighthood

England's Alastair Cook leads the players off at the end of day four of his final Test match against India at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Shadow sports minster swaps politics for punches at North Woolwich boxing gym

Shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan learns the ropes at Fight For Peace. Picture: Lucy Pope

O’s goalkeeper Brill feels they deserved something at Dagenham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Council considers replacing Every Child A Musician scheme

The council is considering changes to the Every Child programme, which costs £2.5 million a year. Picture: Andrew Baker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists