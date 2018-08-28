Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Alexander impressed with Salford players and the officials at O’s

PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 January 2019

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The Ammies boss reflected on the win in E10 and the organisation of his whole team

Salford City manager Graham Alexander heaped praise on his team and the officials at Leyton Orient after a 3-0 win over the leaders on Saturday.

The O’s had the chance to go eight points clear of their title rivals with a victory, but they conceded twice early on and could never recover.

Carl Piergianni headed the opener in the sixth minute as he held off Marvin Ekpiteta to head past an indecisive Dean Brill before Rory Gaffney nodded into the net from six-yards with eight played in E10.

Salford had already looked organised by this point and remained so to restrict Orient’s chances and the Ammies added a third late on as Piergianni headed his second.

Alexander said: “It was a brilliant performance from the players and I thought we approached the game in the right way. The discipline we showed was fantastic all the way through the game.

“It was a really hostile atmosphere to come into both for us and the officials, but I thought both us and the officials handed the occasion really well.

“To score two early goals was a great boost and I was just delighted we didn’t completely drop off. We still offered an attacking threat.

“We had to soak up a lot of pressure, but when that pressure was around our goal generally it was a Salford head on the end of it or we blocked the cross or shot.

“The way we defended was superb and I’m delighted to score three goals away from home, especially against such a formidable opposition.”

Orient were caught on their heels in the title encounter in E10 as Danny Whitehead’s corner was perfect for centre back Piergianni to head in.

Two minutes later and an even better delivery from Whitehead resulted in Gaffney making it 2-0 to Salford.

City wrapped up the win with 80 on the clock when a Tom Walker corner found the influential Piergianni inside the area and he headed in from close range again.

Orient had chances, with Josh Koroma denied by Chris Neal early in the second half, but they were second best to Alexander’s team.

Jobi McAnuff also tested the Ammies custodian with a fine strike in the first half, and Josh Coulson saw a header cleared off the line by Gaffney at the end of the 45 to keep it 2-0 at the break.

Koroma’s big opportunity arrived two minutes after the restart, but his low effort was stopped impressively by Neal.

While O’s continued to huff and puff in the second half, it wasn’t to be, but they had every right to feel aggrieved about Nathan Pond’s challenge in the 15th minute.

The Salford man slide in high on Koroma after referee Richard Hulme had blown his whistle for a foul.

Despite the ferocity and danger of the tackle, Pond only received a booking, which in hindsight was crucial.

Alexander continued: “It is the players who go out there and get the clean sheets and we needed Neal. Against Wrexham we didn’t really need him much, but he made two or three fantastic saves and especially the one at the start of the second half.

“If they had scored that, at 2-1, it could have been a different afternoon, but I’m delighted with the players because it takes such a big ask to stop the run of form we had.

“We had four defeats and then we had the top two, so we needed strong minds and strong hearts to turn it around, but we have only given ourselves an opportunity to stay in the pack at the top. We haven’t done anything yet.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is part-based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Alexander impressed with Salford players and the officials at O’s

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London begin the New Year in fine style with derby delight over rivals Barking

Action from East London against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Orient boss positive players will react away to Wrexham

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and manager Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with the fourth official Damith Bandara with Salford City boss Graham Alexander in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Children in Tower Hamlets and Newham offered chance to study real human heart

Centre of the Cell is suspended above laboratories at Queen Mary University London. Picture: Queen Mary University London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists