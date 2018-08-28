Search

Former Arsenal forward Simpson is training with Orient

PUBLISHED: 14:44 27 December 2018

Jay Simpson celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on January 23 2016 by doing Kevin Nolan's chicken dance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jay Simpson celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on January 23 2016 by doing Kevin Nolan's chicken dance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh has revealed former striker Jay Simpson is back training with the club after his release from MLS side Philadelphia Union.

The 30-year-old former Arsenal youngster has returned to the UK after his release following his two season spell across the pond playing for Union.

Simpson originally left the O’s to make the move to the MLS on January, 9, 2016 and after failing to get much game time has been let go due to the expiration of his contract.

The former Millwall man, who is now on the hunt for a new club has been training with his former side, after messaging boss Edinburgh to use the club’s facilities.

“He’s been training with us, there is no secret about that,” Edinburgh revealed.

“He knows a few of the lads, he rang me and asked me if he could use a few of the facilities, I had no problem with that so he is training with us.”

He was unsure whether the club could bring the striker in due to the ambitions of Simpson.

“I’m not sure that we would come into Jay’s thinking, I don’t know, I would envisage that he is looking to remain in the Football League.”

He played 99 times for Orient after joining in the summer of 2014 from Thailand outfit Buriram United.

After a disappointing first year, he made a stunning start to the 2015/16 campaign, but struggled in the second half of last season.

The ex-Hull City striker was then frozen out back in August with a transfer to local rivals Southend United expected.

It never materalised, however, and eventually Simpson was brought back into the O’s struggling team.

A brace at Colchester United in November was a rare highlight for the forward in what turned out to be a difficult 2016.

Simpson departed the east Londoners six months before his contract was due to expire having scored 36 goals for the O’s.

He then only scored three league goals in two seasons across 30 league appearances.

