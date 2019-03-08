Search

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

PUBLISHED: 11:03 25 March 2019

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson says dreams have been made as they bagged a spot in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

O's Matt Harrold is sent off by ref Peter Wright (pic Simon O'Connor)O's Matt Harrold is sent off by ref Peter Wright (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O’s will face AFC Fylde in the final on Sunday, May, 19 after sealing a 3-1 victory on aggregate over National League North side AFC Telford United.

The 30-year-old nabbed the east London outfits second goal to win 2-1 in the second leg away at the New Bucks Head.

“It was a great feeling and dreams have been made as we’re going off to Wembley,” Coulson told LeytonOrient.com.

“I was very excited, everyone was saying it went in like it was in slow motion, but I think as soon it left my head I knew it was going in.

“I was off, but everyone was watching it go in, but it was brilliant.

“A great scene, a deserved win, obviously going down to 10 men quite early we knew it was going to be back against the wall.”

The former Cambridge United man admitted you can’t even begin to explain what playing at Wembley means to a player.

But also revealed he will have to cancel his plans of heading off to a stag do that weekend.

“It’s Wembley, it’s the national stadium, it means everything.

“As a footballer that’s the pinnacle, you want to play at Wembley, you can’t explain it.

“I’ve got to shout out my best friend, who is getting married the weekend after.

“As the best man, I arranged the stag do for the weekend of the final but now I won’t be able to go.

“Sorry Nath, I’ve got to go to Wembley.

“It’s a great day out for the fans; I think they deserve it for the last few years of what’s happened at the club.”

Striker Matt Harrold was sent off in the 26th minute after originally opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

Coulson says he was never nervy as he was always confident in the squad’s character.

“Everyone off the pitch was, whereas I know the character we’ve got in the squad and that we just needed to calm down then we’ll be fine, and we showed that.”

