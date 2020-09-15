Search

Orient boss heaps praise on striker Johnson for winner

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 September 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has pointed out similarities between Danny Johnson and former striker Macaulay Bonne after his prolific start to the season.

Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Cambridge (pic Simon O'Connor)Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Cambridge (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O’s sealed a late 1-0 win away to Oldham Athletic in their first League Two fixture of the campaign thanks to striker Johnson who found the back of the net in the 89th minute.

The 27-year-old netted his third goal of the season in as many games in all competitions much to the delight of boss Embleton.

“When you’ve got a striker like that, in the form he’s in, there’s every chance he’s going to score,” Embleton said.

“It was a Danny Johnson-type finish, his recent ones have all been delightful, but that one was one of Danny’s goals that is his bread and butter.

“As a striker those are the ones you want to be putting away, the nice and classy finishes top your goals up, but they’re the ones that get you quality numbers and win you games of football.

“We saw when we had ‘Macca’ he created opportunities for himself, makes defenders worry, and (much like him) Danny Johnson keeps the game alive for us at the top end of the pitch with his work rate.”

Embleton was delighted with the result, but was not overly pleased with the overall performance.

“From a results perspective, you always want to get out the traps quick and get off to a good start to the season, and we’ve done that,” he added.

“We came away from a tough place with three points, so I’m delighted on that front, bit disappointed in the way that we performed but I suppose if you’re not going to play well don’t lose and to nick it was an even better feeling.

“I’m not sure if we’ve really played well yet, we’ve had moments and spells, but we’ve won three games and I think it’s a sign of strength for us.”

He added: “I’m devastated I haven’t been able to punch the air and celebrate with the Orient away fans because it would have been a nice one to do.”

Leyton Orient were due to face League One side Plymouth Argyle in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night (Tuesday) – with the winners hosting Tottenham – before entertaining Mansfield Town in the league on Saturday.

