Leyton Orient focus on positives after EFL Trophy defeat at Charlton Athletic

PUBLISHED: 12:07 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 11 November 2020

Orient's Hector Kyprianou impressed in midfield against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Leyton Orient assistant head coach Danny Senda is taking positives from his side’s EFL Trophy defeat away to Charlton Athletic.

Despite the 3-1 loss to the League 1 side, Orient finished top of their group on goals scored, ensuring a home fixture in the next round.

Orient, who were guaranteed to progress before kick-off, rotated their team and switched system to a back five for the game.

Senda told the club’s YouTube channel: “There were a lot of new faces in the team that we haven’t seen so far this season, so obviously we’re disappointed not to have won the game, but we’ve got to see that there are some positives to come out of it.

“We knew coming into this game that we were going to go through, either top or second, so that did give us an opportunity to change one or two things: change the shape, look after some minutes in the team and give some players coming in the opportunity to play.

“I felt many of them took that opportunity, in particularly Hector (Kyprianou), who I thought was fantastic in midfield, he managed the ball really well.”

Senda suggested the 5-2-3 shape may be seen again as the season goes on.

“Going forward we do have to look at different options and we were fortunate enough that (this game) gave us the opportunity to do it”, he said.

“It was something that we looked at and potentially something we can look at in the future.”

