Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 December 2018

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

Director of football Martin Ling revealed James Dayton’s injury will see the club try to bring in someone fresh

James Dayton’s injury looks set to force Leyton Orient to dip into the transfer market slightly earlier than expected.

The O’s would have looked to bring in reinforcements at the start of 2019, but it now seems they are pushing to make an addition before Chesterfield visit E10 on Saturday.

Orient director of football Martin Ling discussed the issue in the club programme for the FA Trophy clash with Beaconsfield Town last weekend.

He reflected on Dayton’s injury and explained how he is trying to give manager Justin Edinburgh another wide option before Saturday, which is the start of a period of five National League games in the space of 14 days.

Ling told the ‘E10’ programme: “James has been excellent this season and was good last season.

“He had the operation on Monday (December 10) and there was more damage than we first hoped.

“We’re looking at two to three months and a recovery period after that which means we’re hoping he’ll be available for the last month of the season. If it is earlier than that, then great.

“It leaves us with a bit of a hole in terms of wide players – you have James Brophy and Jobi McAnuff, but then the next one in line is Josh Koroma and because he’s playing so well as a 9 or 10, we will probably look to fill that gap with someone fresh.

“Hopefully we can get that person in before those 14 days, another body to get us through that Christmas period.

“It is always an evolving squad to me because you never quite know where the problems are going to develop.”

Ling, alongside chief scout Steve Foster, will now be working hard to try and give O’s boss Edinburgh an early Christmas present.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Southend Manor boss Peek is rebuilding his side like me says Clapton manager Fowell

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

West Ham under-23s drop off toys at Salvation Army

The West Ham under-23 squad, dropping off their gifts to the charity's Christmas Present Appeal. Picture: The Salvation Army
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists