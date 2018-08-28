Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 December 2018

Martin Allen is manager of Chesterfield (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Martin Allen is manager of Chesterfield (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

Martin Allen led Barnet to the Conference Premier title in 2015 and believes the O’s will follow in the Bees’ footsteps this season

Leyton Orient will end this season as National League champions, says Chesterfield manager Martin Allen - who knows a thing or two about winning this division.

The 53-year-old made the claim to this title after his Spireites team had lost 3-1 to the O’s in E10 on Saturday following goals by Josh Koroma, Marvin Ekpiteta and top goalscorer Macauley Bonne.

Allen, who spent six years as a player at West Ham United, led London outfit Barnet to the Conference Premier title in 2015 and is backing Justin Edinburgh’s side to pip Salford City to first spot this time around.

“Leyton Orient will be the champions because they are a better team (than Salford),” he said.

“They have pace and power. They have passion and fantastic backing from their supporters, so Orient will win the league and be champion.”

Chesterfield pushed the leaders all the way on Saturday, but O’s found a way to win in a sign of champions on a dramatic day.

Orient took the lead after only nine minutes when Koroma latched onto Jobi McAnuff’s pass, turned Haydn Hollis inside and out and hit a low effort past Callum Burton.

Allen’s visitors fought back in style though, as Alex Kiwomya equalised in the 35th minute when he finished off a superb move.

The Doncaster Rovers loanee ran at the Orient back four before he found Lee Shaw out wide and his cross into the area was headed into the top corner by Kiwomya.

It was a deserved leveller for the Derbyshire-based club and the next goal in E10 felt crucial and it almost went to Chesterfield with 57 on the clock, but Tom Denton’s header was stopped on the line by Dean Brill.

Five minutes later and O’s retook the lead when McAnuff raced past Curtis Weston by the touchline and his centre was smashed home from a few yards by Ekpiteta.

Hitman Bonne then wrapped up the scoring in the 85th minute via the penalty spot after Joe Rowley had fouled James Brophy.

“It was a tough game for our team, but this is the level we have to aspire to,” Allen said. “I think we gave a good account of ourselves.

“We had good phases of play and they certainly weren’t the dominant team. They were for the last 10 minutes when they were keeping the ball, but prior to that we were more than a match for them.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

Martin Allen is manager of Chesterfield (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Children at Carpenters’ and Docklands Youth Centre get festive hampers from M&S

(Left to right) Samantha White from the youth centre, Dante, Savanna, Irfan Patel from M&S, Hannah, Rayna, Jason and Iago. Picture: Ian Tuttle

Embleton challenges Orient to remain focused after building gap over Salford

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham’s winning run comes to an end with Watford defeat

Watford's Troy Deeney scores his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s top at Christmas and have four-point cushion after home comforts over Chesterfield

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists