Search

Advanced search

Maguire-Drew insists Orient must take positives from the defeat at home to Swindon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 September 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew heaped praise on opponents Swindon Town but insists they must take the positives from their 3-1 defeat.

First-half goals through Keshi Anderson, Rob Hunt, and Jerry Yates sealed the three points for Town despite a late goal from substitute Maguire-Drew at Brisbane Road.

And the 21-year-old says they must look at how they responded late on in the game as opposed to their poor start.

"They're a very good team, the way they started showed they're a very good team, their movement and how they pulled us out of position you could tell they had a game plan and followed it," said Maguire-Drew.

"The three goals we were very disappointed with, we said that at half-time. We came out second half and I thought we were very positive in our response.

"Towards the end of the game I thought we were pinning them back and looking a real threat."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion academy product says fine margins are costly at this level and they will work hard to stamp them out.

You may also want to watch:

"First half we've got to forget about, we'll analyse it with Ross (Embleton), Danny (Webb) and Jobi (McAnuff), and then work on that during the week," he said.

"That's what happens when you step up a level, fine margins get smaller, and that's what it is.

"I'm sure we're going to be fine and when it clicks we'll do well.

"We'll look to go Exeter and start the way we finished this game, that's all we can do."

However, the youngster was pleased to get on the scoresheet after being in and out of the side in the opening weeks of the season.

"When I play I always try to be positive, if I can get a shot off I will, a cross or beating a man I will always try to get the crowd off their feet," he added.

"That's all I had in my head, so when I had the opportunity to shoot, I shot and luckily for me it went in. I'll just keep doing that."

Leyton Orient are on eight points after seven matches, but Maguire-Drew knows they'll improve, adding: "Everyone is working really hard, doing extras with Webby, Jobi and Ross. We'll do that again this week to see where we can improve.

"We're all hungry young players and with the experience mixed in helping us, I'm sure we'll get there."

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Maguire-Drew insists Orient must take positives from the defeat at home to Swindon

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Porter hoping to bloom for Essex in season finale

Jamie Porter of Essex during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

A13 crash: traffic now on the move after 5-car pile-up at Canning Town

A13 traffic starts moving after collision at Newham Way near flyover junction with Prince Regent Lane. Picrture: Google

World Suicide Prevention Day: The help available in east London

It's World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. ELFT is calling on friends and family to speak to a loved one if they're worried about them. Picture: NHS.

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists