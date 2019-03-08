Maguire-Drew insists Orient must take positives from the defeat at home to Swindon

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew heaped praise on opponents Swindon Town but insists they must take the positives from their 3-1 defeat.

First-half goals through Keshi Anderson, Rob Hunt, and Jerry Yates sealed the three points for Town despite a late goal from substitute Maguire-Drew at Brisbane Road.

And the 21-year-old says they must look at how they responded late on in the game as opposed to their poor start.

"They're a very good team, the way they started showed they're a very good team, their movement and how they pulled us out of position you could tell they had a game plan and followed it," said Maguire-Drew.

"The three goals we were very disappointed with, we said that at half-time. We came out second half and I thought we were very positive in our response.

"Towards the end of the game I thought we were pinning them back and looking a real threat."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion academy product says fine margins are costly at this level and they will work hard to stamp them out.

"First half we've got to forget about, we'll analyse it with Ross (Embleton), Danny (Webb) and Jobi (McAnuff), and then work on that during the week," he said.

"That's what happens when you step up a level, fine margins get smaller, and that's what it is.

"I'm sure we're going to be fine and when it clicks we'll do well.

"We'll look to go Exeter and start the way we finished this game, that's all we can do."

However, the youngster was pleased to get on the scoresheet after being in and out of the side in the opening weeks of the season.

"When I play I always try to be positive, if I can get a shot off I will, a cross or beating a man I will always try to get the crowd off their feet," he added.

"That's all I had in my head, so when I had the opportunity to shoot, I shot and luckily for me it went in. I'll just keep doing that."

Leyton Orient are on eight points after seven matches, but Maguire-Drew knows they'll improve, adding: "Everyone is working really hard, doing extras with Webby, Jobi and Ross. We'll do that again this week to see where we can improve.

"We're all hungry young players and with the experience mixed in helping us, I'm sure we'll get there."