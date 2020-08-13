Leyton Orient boss Embleton impressed with Ruel Sotiriou’s attitude

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed how impressed he has been with striker Ruel Sotiriou’s attitude since returning to training.

The 19-year-old is training with the O’s, but is yet to put his name to a new contract at the club, after an impressive run in the first-team in the latter stages of last season.

The Cypriot native found the net six times for Orient after breaking into the team on Boxing Day and has been attracting interest since although the O’s boss is now confident they can work out a new deal.

“We spoke and told everyone that Ruel had come back after missing the week that he did, and I think what we have seen from him is that he is a boy that still wants to do well, a boy that still wants to be part of what we’re doing at this club,” Embleton said.

“I’ve been impressed with his attitude, understandably he came back a week late, and wasn’t at the same level as a number of the players.

“The first few days that he was in, he was running, and trying to play catch up a little bit as he had missed out.

“I think we managed that side of it well, we were always and always have been consistent in that we wanted Ruel to sign here, and we feel because of the way we’ve treated him and the way that he has returned since that break that we’re starting to see that player we know we’ve got here.

“Now it’s about trying to make sure we get him signed and make sure he’s a permanent fixture of the squad.

“We feel things are progressing well and hopefully that will continue to be the case over the next few days.”

Embleton was keen to add: “I think it’s really important that people understand the boy has a love for being at Leyton Orient, it was about making sure a number of different things were adapted, and suited to make sure his future lies here.

“I don’t think it all lies on his shoulders, but all I can speak of is his attitude and the way he’s been since coming back in, to a degree of the fringes of everything due to the situation but he has continued to get better and better.”