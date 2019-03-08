O's coach Embleton delighted for squad after Northampton victory

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton was delighted for his squad to end their seven game winless run in League Two with a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town.

Attacker James Brophy struck home in the 57th minute following a pass from striker Matt Harrold to seal the three points for the O's away at Sixfields on Saturday.

And the current boss Embleton felt it was fully deserved for the performance they put in.

"Fantastic, I'm so pleased for the lads; it's obviously been a tough period for everybody," he said.

"I've talked about how close we've been on occasions and I thought today (Saturday) we were worthy of the three points."

He was also full of praise for both James Brophy and Matt Harrold after being brought into the starting line-up and linking up for the match winner.

"I just said to Brophy, I'm not sure it's going to be last we're going to hear of it as Matty will tell us.

"Matty gave us a hell of a lot when he came on last week and I thought he fully deserved his chance today.

"If I'm being brutally honest, Matty and I have had a conversation this season and I said to him there have been times when I should have put him on.

"Hindsight being a wonderful thing, but I haven't done, and sometimes I've regretted it so he fully deserved his starting place in the team and gave us a lot throughout the game until he came off."

Before adding on Brophy: "The speed he was travelling at, I mean James gets across the pitch as quick as anybody in the league at times, so for him to lift it over the goalkeeper in the manner that he did at that speed requires incredible talent.

"He said he felt as though he was coming to the end and he might end up toppling over."

He was even more pleased about holding on for a clean sheet

"Perfect, towards the end there you want to hold on and get over the line to get the three points, but at the same time even when it was 0-0 I thought wouldn't it be lovely to come off today with a clean sheet.

"We haven't done it enough this year, whether you put it down to luck or poor performances at times, we haven't kept enough clean sheets.