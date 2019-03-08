We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O's left-back Widdowson

Leyton Orient defender Joe Widdowson says they never imposed themselves on the game as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Morecambe.

The O's are now three fixtures without a win in League Two heading into the FA Cup first round weekend.

But the left-back was disappointed with the efforts and the way they conceded as Jay Leitch-Smith netted in the 74th minute at the Globe Arena.

"Really disappointed with the result. I never thought we really imposed ourselves on the game, didn't create enough chances, just well below the level of performance that we expect and demand from ourselves," he said.

"Disappointed with the goal, overall performance and the result to be honest."

The former Dagenham & Redbridge defender is unsure why they put in such a flat performance especially after a week of hard work on the training ground.

"I don't know. I wish I had the answers," the 30-year-old added.

"I just thought we lacked intensity, the energy we had last week and that we've been training with all week to be fair.

"The gaffer has done a lot of good work with us, the boys have applied themselves and we've let ourselves down I think."

Widdowson felt O's did defend well but will be disappointed in the manner they conceded.

"We defended fairly resolutely at times, I thought the build-up to the goal was poor," he said.

"We weren't close enough to the ball or apply enough pressure, so that was disappointing. They didn't have too many efforts on our goal through the game and in fairness, it was a good finish.

"We'll be disappointed and we'll look at how we could have done better and work on that."

Widdowson did have plenty of praise for the 353 O's fans who made the trip to the Globe Arena on Saturday afternoon, addinng: "They always bring good numbers with them to be fair.

"We haven't delivered for them today (Saturday).

"To be honest, in recent away games I think we have given them something to cheer about but today - not good enough."

O's were due to also face the Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in the Leasing.Com Trophy last night (Wednesday) as they looked to boost their chances of progressing into the next round of the competition.