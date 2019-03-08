O's coach Fletcher says they lacked quality in the final third

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher says a lack of quality in the final third proved costly as they suffered a defeat to strugglers Morecambe.

A Jay Leitch-Smith individual strike was the difference as The Shrimps edged Orient to claim a 1-0 victory at the Globe Arena.

And the former AFC Bournemouth academy manager feels his side have better after a flat first-half performance.

"We were a little bit flat first half, we improved second half and started getting into the game and obviously it took a worldie of a goal to separate the two sides.

"We knew with the change of managers for their side that they'd be up for the game and for the fight so although we didn't play well first half, I'm pleased with the way the lads dug in and got into half-time.

"Like I said, we had an improvement second half but probably just couldn't get enough quality in the final third."

AJ Leitch-Smith netted the winner roughly ten minutes before the end with a superb curling effort from the edge of the box and the O's were dealt with a double-blow as Conor Wilkinson was required to be replaced through injury.

"Disappointing. It's a muscular injury so we'll have to assess him next week and see how long he's going to be. "It is disappointing for Conor as he's been out for a period so it was good for him to come back.

"We'll see how he gets on next week."

The O's finished the game with George Marsh playing at right-back where Marvin Ekpiteta started the match due to injuries to Sam Ling and Myles Judd

Fletcher praised youngsters Ekpiteta and Marsh for their adaptability in the match.

"We were getting to the point where we were getting a little bit more possession in the game.

"Marvin's done fantastic, he's not a natural right-back and he's done fantastically well and is looking to improve all the time so George just gave us a more of a dimension going forward.

"At any kind of level you need players who are adaptable and luckily we've got that."