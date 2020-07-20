Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient could face losing striker Ruel Sotiriou with plenty of interest

PUBLISHED: 12:31 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 20 July 2020

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient could face losing hot prospect Ruel Sotiriou as he is still yet to sign a new contract at the club despite numerous offers throughout the season with rumoured interest from Peterborough United.

The 19-year-old made nine appearances this term after his debut on Boxing Day and went on to score six goals in that time before the season was cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The O’s have already lost defender Marvin Ekpiteta who turned down a new deal to sign for League One outfit Blackpool United and could now face another departure as they returned to training with no sign of the youngster.

You may also want to watch:

The director of football Martin Ling said: “We’ve got 23 signed players, we’re probaby two short, one being a striker and one being a centre-half that could possibly play at full-back as well. We need 25

“Obviously the Ruel Sotiriou situation is that we’ve been offering him contracts since November, he has choose to not accept our contract at this moment in time, so we’re paying him on a weekly basis to retain our compensation rights.

“He hasn’t come in to be tested on Friday and he hasn’t come in to train today (Monday), that’s by his choice as we were quite happy for him to do that, and that leads me to believe maybe he has somewhere else to go.

“Certainly no offer has been put forward to me from his agent.”

Ling does feel it is the right club for Sotiriou to continue his development by adding: “We’d welcome him back with open arms if he felt it was the right place to develop, which I feel it is the right place for him to develop, but I don’t really know what’s going on in the background.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to find missing boy, 16, believed to be in Newham

The police are appealing for help finding missing 16-year-old Enjie Sewell who is believed to be in Newham. Picture: MPS

Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to find missing boy, 16, believed to be in Newham

The police are appealing for help finding missing 16-year-old Enjie Sewell who is believed to be in Newham. Picture: MPS

Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient could face losing striker Ruel Sotiriou with plenty of interest

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Boxing: Britain’s world heavyweight title hopefuls over history

Heavyweight boxers Joe Louis and Tommy Farr breakfast in London

West Ham United sign France international defender Hawa Cissoko

Hawa Cissoko has signed for West Ham Women (Pic: Arfa)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police