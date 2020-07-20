Leyton Orient could face losing striker Ruel Sotiriou with plenty of interest

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills

Leyton Orient could face losing hot prospect Ruel Sotiriou as he is still yet to sign a new contract at the club despite numerous offers throughout the season with rumoured interest from Peterborough United.

The 19-year-old made nine appearances this term after his debut on Boxing Day and went on to score six goals in that time before the season was cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The O’s have already lost defender Marvin Ekpiteta who turned down a new deal to sign for League One outfit Blackpool United and could now face another departure as they returned to training with no sign of the youngster.

The director of football Martin Ling said: “We’ve got 23 signed players, we’re probaby two short, one being a striker and one being a centre-half that could possibly play at full-back as well. We need 25

“Obviously the Ruel Sotiriou situation is that we’ve been offering him contracts since November, he has choose to not accept our contract at this moment in time, so we’re paying him on a weekly basis to retain our compensation rights.

“He hasn’t come in to be tested on Friday and he hasn’t come in to train today (Monday), that’s by his choice as we were quite happy for him to do that, and that leads me to believe maybe he has somewhere else to go.

“Certainly no offer has been put forward to me from his agent.”

Ling does feel it is the right club for Sotiriou to continue his development by adding: “We’d welcome him back with open arms if he felt it was the right place to develop, which I feel it is the right place for him to develop, but I don’t really know what’s going on in the background.”