O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The National League leaders acted quickly to snap up the young attacker after he was recalled from his loan spell at Wrexham

Leyton Orient have made their first signing of the transfer window with the addition of Jordan Maguire-Drew on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The pacy winger has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with the O’s and will wear the number 10 shirt in east London.

Maguire-Drew’s addition will help fill the void left by James Dayton, who is currently on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

It is an exciting signing by Orient and goes some way to explaining why they had to wait until January to complete the move.

The 21-year-old was recently with Wrexham on loan, but was recalled by Brighton at the weekend and has wasted no time finding a new club.

He impressed during the early months of his season-long loan at the Dragons and found the net three times in 17 appearances overall with the Welsh outfit.

Maguire-Drew grabbed all of his goals in the opening four weeks of the campaign, but found chances harder to come by after a spell out of the team due to wisdom teeth pain.

When manager Sam Ricketts departed Wrexham to join Shrewsbury Town in November, the wide-man was made surplus to requirements by Graham Barrow, who initially took over as interim boss before it was made permanent on December 18.

Soon after Maguire-Drew returned to Brighton and he will no doubt have fire in his belly and be desperate to help O’s finish ahead of the Dragons in the National League.

The ex-Seagulls youngster is no stranger to this division or a promotion battle in it after he shone at Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign.

Maguire-Drew was a firm fans favourite at Victoria Road and scored 14 league goals for Daggers during 42 National League appearances.

He also netted in the play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers that year, but will not want to be involved in them this season.

At Orient, he will hope to earn a National League winners medal and could be a big signing for Justin Edinburgh.

Captain Jobi McAnuff has been a consistent performer on the left-hand of a midfield four and Maguire-Drew may now line up on the right and cut inside onto his stronger left foot.

O’s supporters wanted a signing which had an X-factor feel about it and this ticks all the boxes and now it is down to the ex-Brighton attacker to deliver and impress another set of fans in the capital.