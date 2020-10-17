Late penalty leaves Leyton Orient with nothing against Grimsby Town

Leyton Orient’s Conor Wilkinson PA Wire/PA Images

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Grimsby Town 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 90th minute penalty from Montel Gibson meant Leyton Orient suffered a 3-2 defeat to Grimsby Town despite a late penalty shout for the hosts themselves.

O’s head coach Ross Embleton handed a first start of the new season to defender Jamie Turley as he made a few changes to the starting line-up from the side that suffered defeat at Walsall in mid-week including a return for youngster Ruel Sotiriou following his absence due to international duty.

It was a dream start for the hosts as attacker Conor Wilkinson was played through on goal after some fantastic work from Ruel Sotiriou.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker slotted the ball into the bottom left corner beyond goalkeeper James McKeown to give Orient a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of play.

Grimsby’s wing-back Harry Clifton won a corner as he looked to run beyond left-back James Brophy in the 16th minute.

George Williams whipped the corner in and it was met by the foot of defender Luke Hendrie but the pressure from Wilkinson meant he couldn’t get on the right side of it and it went behind for a goal kick.

In the 22nd minute O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux pulled off a huge save as he tipped a Matt Green header wide for a corner as the attacker got on the right side of his man to latch onto an incoming cross from left wing-back Danny Preston.

The resulting corner found Luke Waterfall who got his head to it and despite Vigouroux getting his hand to it the ball went in off the post to level the score.

Orient nearly found themselves in trouble as Turley played a pass back to Vigouroux with the former Swindon Town shot-stopper slipping over.

He managed to grab the loose ball before Grimsby striker Green got hold of it and avoid the visitors grabbing a golden chance to take the lead.

Ian Holloway’s men did however take the lead shortly after as Owen Windsor stole the ball and slipped a beautiful through ball into George Williams where he slotted home to give his side the lead.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors took that 2-1 lead into the half-time break after an energetic first-half performance.

Early in the second-half O’s attacker Wilkinson pulled off some nifty footwork to beat his markers and find Danny Johnson inside the box.

The striker fired a shot off but it was deflected behind for a corner which they could not create anything from.

In the 64th minute midfielder Josh Wright tried his luck from distance as they hunted down an equaliser but sent his shot sailing over the crossbar.

Substitutes Jordan Maguire-Drew and Jobi McAnuff made a big impact with more vision going forward to get the attackers on the ball.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Maguire-Drew got out down the right and dance through two Grimsby defenders with some good footwork before cutting back and pulling the trigger where he picked out the left corner to make it 2-2 in the 74th minute.

Maguire-Drew again down the right, this time he looked for the top corner from a tight angle, but the ball curled out of play with just three minutes left in the match.

The O’s were on the front foot but Grimsby broke with Windsor beating three men before being brought down by Craig Clay inside the box awarding them a penalty in the 90th minute.

Orient themselves appealed for a penalty straight after as a handball inside the Grimsby box is waved away by the referee.

Substitute Montel Gibson steps and sends Vigouroux the wrong way as he slots home to restore Grimsby’s lead from the penalty spot.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Turley (McAnuff 66), Akinola, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Wright, Clay, Sotiriou, Wilkinson (Maguire-Drew 62), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ling, Widdowson, Coulson, Dayton.

Grimsby Town: McKeown, Clifton, Hendrie, Waterfall, Pollock, Preston, Rose (Morton 46), Taylor, Williams (Gibson 69), Windsor, Green (Edwards 62).

Unused subs: Battersby, Idehen, Starbuck, Tilley.