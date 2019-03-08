Brill says 100th appearance for O’s was ‘fantastic feeling’ despite draw with Carlisle

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 October 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Goalkeeper Dean Brill said it was a 'fantastic feeling' to make his 100th appearance for Leyton Orient in their 1-1 draw with Carlisle United on Saturday.

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 33-year-old was originally brought into the club as a goalkeeping coach in August 2017, after being released from Colchester United at the end of the season prior.

After only months of being at the club, manager Steve Davis was relieved of his duties and replaced by Justin Edinburgh.

The new manager made the brave decision to put the coach in between the sticks as they tried to end a bad run of form with only young goalkeepers Sam Sargeant and Charlie Grainger at the club at the time.

Brill's debut for the O's came against Solihull Moors on December 2, 2017 and he played every minute for the rest of the season.

"It's a fantastic feeling, I've loved every single one, it's a pleasure to play for the club and I'm obviously grateful to Justin for giving me my chance just under two years ago now," he said.

Former Luton Town goalkeeper Brill says it felt extra special considering he felt his career had pretty much come to an end after injury-hit spells at Motherwell and Colchester that left him without a club.

"It does because that wasn't the remit I was given when I came into the club, I was still relatively young in goalkeeping terms, and I'd always held a flame that maybe I would get a chance," he added.

"I'm just grateful for every appearance and like I said I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Brill helped Orient to a National League title and FA Trophy final appearance last season as a key figure of the squad.

He said: "Some fantastic memories, some fantastic people, and friends. What more could you want than to get a chance to play, when it looked like your career was flailing out in the playing sense, than win a league and play for a club like this."

The goalkeeper has started every league fixture so far this season, but Trophy matches have seen youngster Sam Sargeant handed starts.

Although Brill did have to come off after only 13 minutes of the the season opener where they beat Cheltenham Town 1-0 back in August.

Asked about making another 100 appearances for the O's, Brill said: "Why not, I'm only 33!"

