Search

Advanced search

O's head coach Embleton felt they let Forest Green Rovers get into their heads

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 25 November 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew scores Orient's second goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jordan Maguire-Drew scores Orient's second goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton felt they let Forest Green Rovers get into their heads early in the game especially former player Ebou Adams.

Matt Harrold scores Orient's first goal (pic Simon O'Connor)Matt Harrold scores Orient's first goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's found themselves 3-0 down by the half-time whistle and with Embleton sent to the stands - it looked a tough road back.

Matt Harrold and substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew both netted to give the hosts a life line before Junior Mondal netted with two minutes left to seal a 4-2 win for the Rovers at Brisbane Road.

"We called it; we all know what Ebou Adams is about and when he comes back here, what it brings out of us and our supporters," Embleton said.

"It certainly gets me the same way and we fell into that trap a little bit, which is disappointing, as we've given him the opportunity to unsettle us and lose the game of football.

"We've got to get better than that, they've came here with a game plan, and ultimately they've executed it terms of getting the points.

You may also want to watch:

"Disappointed in the way we've let ourselves down like that, but I think at the same time there were mistakes that led to goals that have also let us down today."

The 37-year-old was delighted with the way his side rallied in the second-half to give them a real chance of nabbing something out of the game.

"Off the back of a very difficult first-half, you come in disappointed that we didn't get a point, which is crazy as at half-time a lot of people let the game fizzle out to a degree.

"We didn't do that, I asked the players to show some character and spirit, and give the people here something to cheer about and they certainly did that."

Maguire-Drew came on at half-time and helped change the game insisted boss Embleton.

"He was, I think we have to give him and a number of the players credit for the second-half.

"Some discussions and reviews that I've had this week, one of the points was when you make a substitute, you don't always have to make a change to the shape.

"He's given me reminder that I potentially shouldn't have taken him out of the team."

Most Read

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Newham Council seeks views on developing Royal Docks

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Police raid Little Ilford address in drugs operation

Some of the drugs seized in the operation. Picture: MPS.

Celebrity X Factor twins Max and Harvey Mills flip out on visit to East Ham trampoline park

Max and Harvey Mills filmed part of their Celebrity X Factor story at Flip Out E6. Picture: Flip Out

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Newham Council seeks views on developing Royal Docks

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Police raid Little Ilford address in drugs operation

Some of the drugs seized in the operation. Picture: MPS.

Celebrity X Factor twins Max and Harvey Mills flip out on visit to East Ham trampoline park

Max and Harvey Mills filmed part of their Celebrity X Factor story at Flip Out E6. Picture: Flip Out

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Vanessa Wallace takes home shot put bronze at World Para Athletics Championships

Vanessa Wallace of Great Britain competes during the Women's shot put F34 final. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

O’s head coach Embleton felt they let Forest Green Rovers get into their heads

Jordan Maguire-Drew scores Orient's second goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Ilford win, while Clapton and Hamlets suffer defeats

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Dubois wins BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

BBL Cup: London Lions 98 Surrey Scorchers 87

London Lions in action against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists