O’s head coach Embleton felt they let Forest Green Rovers get into their heads

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton felt they let Forest Green Rovers get into their heads early in the game especially former player Ebou Adams.

Matt Harrold scores Orient's first goal (pic Simon O'Connor) Matt Harrold scores Orient's first goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's found themselves 3-0 down by the half-time whistle and with Embleton sent to the stands - it looked a tough road back.

Matt Harrold and substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew both netted to give the hosts a life line before Junior Mondal netted with two minutes left to seal a 4-2 win for the Rovers at Brisbane Road.

"We called it; we all know what Ebou Adams is about and when he comes back here, what it brings out of us and our supporters," Embleton said.

"It certainly gets me the same way and we fell into that trap a little bit, which is disappointing, as we've given him the opportunity to unsettle us and lose the game of football.

"We've got to get better than that, they've came here with a game plan, and ultimately they've executed it terms of getting the points.

"Disappointed in the way we've let ourselves down like that, but I think at the same time there were mistakes that led to goals that have also let us down today."

The 37-year-old was delighted with the way his side rallied in the second-half to give them a real chance of nabbing something out of the game.

"Off the back of a very difficult first-half, you come in disappointed that we didn't get a point, which is crazy as at half-time a lot of people let the game fizzle out to a degree.

"We didn't do that, I asked the players to show some character and spirit, and give the people here something to cheer about and they certainly did that."

Maguire-Drew came on at half-time and helped change the game insisted boss Embleton.

"He was, I think we have to give him and a number of the players credit for the second-half.

"Some discussions and reviews that I've had this week, one of the points was when you make a substitute, you don't always have to make a change to the shape.

"He's given me reminder that I potentially shouldn't have taken him out of the team."