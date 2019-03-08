Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased with squad’s character in semi-final clash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 March 2019

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says his squad’s character shined through as they sealed a place in the FA Trophy final.

O's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring his first-half goal (pic Simon O'Connor)O's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring his first-half goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Goals from Matt Harrold and Josh Coulson earnt them a 2-1 win in the second leg of the semi-final to make it 3-1 on aggregate over AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head.

The O’s will now head to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May, 19 where they will meet National League rivals AFC Fylde.

“I’m really pleased; I’m pleased for everyone connected with the football club, there has been some difficult times in previous years but just rewards for a lot of hard work.

“Certainly from my time, I’m delighted to have got it over the line, and it took a lot of character to get there.”

Striker Harrold opened the scoring after just six minutes but only 20 minutes later was sent off for a challenge on Shane Sutton.

Boss Edinburgh felt that took some of the gloss off the terrific start his side had but was pleased with how they all dug deep after the sending off.

“It took the gloss off what was a great start, we started positively and looked to control the game again, got the goal and I thought we were very comfortable in the game.

“I haven’t seen it again, but I’d probably look at it as a coming together rather than a flailing arm.

“From then on we had to find a huge amount of character, resilience, togetherness and everything this team is built on.

“We have that in abundance and that’s what has seen us through today (Saturday).”

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender did however want to praise their opponents who made it a real tough for the O’s after nabbing an equaliser thanks to Ellis Deeney.

“The game plan in the second-half, they done absolutely everything we asked of them, put their bodies on the line and credit to Telford because once they got that equaliser they were relentless in their pursuit of a second.

“We needed some incredible defending, great goalkeeping to keep our noses in the tie and we obviously went up and got the late winner.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

East London voters join 5.5million who’ve signed petition to revoke Brexit Article 50

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

East London voters join 5.5million who’ve signed petition to revoke Brexit Article 50

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased with squad’s character in semi-final clash

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions suffer defeat away to Glasgow Rocks

London Lions Brandon Peel in action against Glasgow Rocks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists