Orient coach Edinburgh pleased with squad’s character in semi-final clash

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says his squad’s character shined through as they sealed a place in the FA Trophy final.

O's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring his first-half goal (pic Simon O'Connor) O's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring his first-half goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Goals from Matt Harrold and Josh Coulson earnt them a 2-1 win in the second leg of the semi-final to make it 3-1 on aggregate over AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head.

The O’s will now head to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May, 19 where they will meet National League rivals AFC Fylde.

“I’m really pleased; I’m pleased for everyone connected with the football club, there has been some difficult times in previous years but just rewards for a lot of hard work.

“Certainly from my time, I’m delighted to have got it over the line, and it took a lot of character to get there.”

Striker Harrold opened the scoring after just six minutes but only 20 minutes later was sent off for a challenge on Shane Sutton.

Boss Edinburgh felt that took some of the gloss off the terrific start his side had but was pleased with how they all dug deep after the sending off.

“It took the gloss off what was a great start, we started positively and looked to control the game again, got the goal and I thought we were very comfortable in the game.

“I haven’t seen it again, but I’d probably look at it as a coming together rather than a flailing arm.

“From then on we had to find a huge amount of character, resilience, togetherness and everything this team is built on.

“We have that in abundance and that’s what has seen us through today (Saturday).”

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender did however want to praise their opponents who made it a real tough for the O’s after nabbing an equaliser thanks to Ellis Deeney.

“The game plan in the second-half, they done absolutely everything we asked of them, put their bodies on the line and credit to Telford because once they got that equaliser they were relentless in their pursuit of a second.

“We needed some incredible defending, great goalkeeping to keep our noses in the tie and we obviously went up and got the late winner.”