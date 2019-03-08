Search

O's coach Embleton insists on the importance of appointing the right man

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 October 2019

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton insists it is important for them to get the right man even if that means taking a while to appoint a new manager.

The 37-year-old decided to step back to his assistant coach role on September 23, but has stayed in charge for the last two clashes.

He could potentially remain at the helm for their next League Two fixture at home to Walsall on Saturday as well.

"It's a bit strange as I've come out and the club have made the statements of moving forward and a new manager coming in, so I think that heightens everything, and it is a bit of a strange position to be in," Embleton said.

"I maintain what I always said about this, I stepped into this role to help and make sure we had the best opportunity to move forward, and however long that takes the main priority is that we don't rush and we get the right person."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager says they must remain focused despite all of this as they look to build on their win at Northampton Town and the draw at home to Port Vale the week before.

You may also want to watch:

"We continue to build on two games unbeaten, we need to bring the right person in that will help take this club forward, not just now and to turn around a slow start to the season, but for the longer term.

"We don't want to have to go through another change again; there has been so much change in recent times, not with just what happened over the summer but in the club's recent history.

"There has been so much upheaval, no one wants that to happen again, so let's make sure it's the right one and give the board the time to do that."

O's could be without right-back Sam Ling this weekend after he went off injured after just five minutes at Northampton and was replaced by centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta who played out of position for the rest of the match.

Embleton added: "Sam has been suffering some groin problems throughout the season and it's been managed. (It was) Nothing out of the ordinary, but he felt he couldn't move and was suffering some real pain.

"I didn't want to change the shape and Marv went in at full-back and did a very good job for us.

"I said to him the responsibility doesn't sit with you to drive forward and join in attacks, just concentrate on being a solid defender and I thought he did that."

