Leyton Orient head coach Embleton hoping for new arrivals

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 January 2020

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hoping for more new arrivals ahead of their trip to Port Vale this weekend as they continue to try improving their fortunes.

The O's have already been busy in January transfer window with the signing of Chilean goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and the extension of midfielder George Marsh's loan deal.

Dale Gorman also left the club to join league rivals Newport County on loan until the end of the season but the boss says they remain very active.

"I hope so, it's something that we've vigorously been looking at over the last couple of days to make sure that we cover the positions we want to cover.

"You've seen this week that the decision with George was made and at the same time Dale Gorman has gone out.

"There may be some potential for one or two others going the same way as well as the best thing for their futures which will then allow us to know exactly what we can do and how we can do it in terms of the recruitment plans."

There are rumours that striker James Alabi could be set to join National League outfit Eastleigh on loan until the end of the season.

That could free up more wages and budget to bring in some additions with the injury list slowing building up at Brisbane Road once again.

"I am concerned at the fact we've lost Sam Ling and we've lost Jamie Turley who can cover that position.

"We've lost Joe Widdowson, albeit he's getting very close to coming back so that position concerns me because of the amount of casualties we've got in that area at the moment, so that's somewhere I'm looking at.

"Dale Gorman has gone out so I think we have to look at what we do in midfield.

"Then obviously we have to look at the top end of the pitch as well in terms of the fact we haven't scored enough goals this season."

Leyton Orient still have plenty of time this transfer window to make changes to the current squad by freshening it up with new additions and moving on players they feel are not in their plans.

