O's goalkeeper Sargeant says he celebrated Maguire-Drew stunner like it was his own

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 December 2019

Orient's Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant admitted he celebrated Jordan Maguire-Drew's game winning free-kick like it was a goal of his own as they sealed a much-needed 3-2 victory at Cambridge United.

Jamie Turley, Josh Wright and Maguire-Drew gave the O's a 3-0 lead at half-time but the U's hit back through Jack Roles and Sam Smith at the Abbey Stadium.

And the 22-year-old shot-stopper admitted O's took their chances well, especially the 'brilliant' free-kick from former Brighton youngster Maguire-Drew on the stroke of half-time.

"A great ball from Jordan, downwards header toward 'Turls', he couldn't really miss then a penalty is a penalty," he said.

"We got a bit fortunate with that but as a team we need that luck to score goals and the third one was a moment of absolute brilliance from Jordan.

"I celebrated that one like it was me scoring myself, so really pleased for him and it was a brilliant free-kick."

The former O's academy product admitted it was great to end their winless run after some positive performances in recent weeks.

"It's massive, I think it was something like 10 games where we haven't got a win, and we said it the changing rooms after games we performed well and probably were the better team but we just needed that little edge to get over the line," he added.

"I think today showed that. It wasn't the prettiest of games, but we took our chances in the first half and then defended well.

"The back four have been tremendous and limiting the amount of things I have to do."

He did heap praise on their opponents for the way they fought back in the second half but felt they did limit their chances despite conceding twice, adding: "There was a lot that went on today (Saturday). Obviously us going 3-0 up before the break, looks like it's going to be a relatively comfortable second half but we know people aren't going to let us walk all over them.

"They came out fighting, they had chances and when they got that first goal it gave them belief and that's when the real pressure comes on.

"We feel we let ourselves down by giving them an opportunity to have that belief to come back. I feel we did well enough to defend the box, and to come away with three points."

