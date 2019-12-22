Orient coach Embleton insists three points was all that mattered

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton insists the most important thing was ending a seven game spell without a win in League Two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O's sealed a 3-2 win over Cambridge United after taking a 3-0 lead into the half-time break thanks to Jamie Turley, Josh Wright and Jordan Maguire-Drew at the Abbey Stadium.

The U's did claw two back through loanee Jack Roles and Sam Smith in the second-half but the visitors managed to hold on.

"It's really strange, I've just walked in there and there was almost a subdued feel to the fact that we won a game of football.

"The reason for that was the way that the second-half panned out, but we have to remember it's been a while since we've had that feeling.

"I think although the way the second-half went the way that it did, our first-half performance certainly deserved the three points, as unusual as it feels as they probably come off the pitch more upbeat.

You may also want to watch:

"The main thing is that we've got over the line and got those three points on the table that we've been waiting for quite some time.

Maguire-Drew's stunning free-kick on the stroke of half-time proved to be the winner for the O's and Embleton revealed Matt Harrold predicted the goal.

"Funny enough, Matty Harrold called it behind him and said he's going to hit this near post, and I felt it was too far out for Jordan to do that.

"I knew he had the quality to deceive the goalkeeper, but I felt he was too far up the pitch, but it was a fantastic strike and the minute it left his foot you could see the goalkeeper scrambling knowing he wasn't going to make it.

He added: "I thought he were very disciplined first-half the way we set up without the ball and the way we stopped Cambridge from playing so I was really pleased with that."

The boss did also reveal he didn't watch Josh Wright's penalty as he missed but followed it up to score.

"I didn't watch it, but I'll be brutally honest, I said to him at half-time I didn't watch Macauley take many last year penalties are not my thing.

"I didn't see the goalkeeper save it, but I understand it was a slice of luck to drop to him, and the thing Josh is pleased about is that it doesn't go down as a penalty."