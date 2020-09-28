Orient boss ‘devastated’ as Tottenham are handed bye

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton said he is “devastated” they have been forced out of the Carabao Cup without being able to come up against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have been handed a bye into the Carabao Cup fourth round after Leyton Orient were made to forfeit their third-round tie following a spate of coronavirus cases.

The League Two club were due to host Spurs on Tuesday night, but the game was called off two hours before kick-off after a number of Orient’s players tested positive for the virus.

Orient petitioned to the EFL that the game should be rescheduled for a later date, but under Carabao Cup rules they have had to forfeit the tie after being unable to fulfil the fixture.

Spurs, who paid for Orient to get tested in the build-up to the game, will now meet Chelsea on Tuesday.

“We’re devastated that this has happened, but this club is used to setbacks,” Embleton said.

“It’s really important that players, staff and supporters stick together through tough times.”

Orient’s League Two game with Walsall was also called off as the squad continue to self-isolate in the wake of their positive tests.

Whether or not they’ll be able to face Cheltenham Town at home this weekend has still not been revealed but it seems unlikely as it falls within the two weeks of self-isolation period.

The Os’ EFL Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon may also be in doubt as that is due to take place on Tuesday evening.

The testing has however not been deemed mandatory this season by the EFL and could cause a serious backlog of fixtures with this just being the start of it as Cheltenham Town against Grimsby Town was called off on the weekend.

The EFL is considering whether to re-implement mandatory coronavirus testing as it reviews its medical regulations after the latest outbreak among many clubs this week.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan accused the EFL on Wednesday of not testing players for financial reasons and of potentially exposing Premier League teams to harm in Carabao Cup games after Hull City unlike the Os refused testing from the Hammers.