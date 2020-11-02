Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists the standards have been set after thrashing Bolton

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they have now set the standards going forward after thumping Bolton Wanderers 4-0.

Danny Johnson of Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 Danny Johnson of Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Goals from Danny Johnson, Jobi McAnuff, Conor Wilkinson and Craig Clay guided the O’s to three points at the Breyer Group Stadium and move them to within two points of the League Two play-offs.

That was even with a penalty spot miss from striker Johnson as they cruised to victory much to the delight of the boss.

“Extremely proud, when you win a couple of games it’s fantastic and gives you a nice feeling, and gets you back on track but we’ve been talking about let’s aspire for more,” Embleton said.

“I don’t mean reaching for the stars, I mean aspire for more week in and week out, and that we set the standard and when we fall beneath it that we’re disappointed with it.

“The fact that we drew Tuesday night and everyone was so disappointed was a good sign for me to a degree that we were ready to kick on.

“I thought we scored at really good times in the first-half to give us that cushion, but for me the general performance, and overall delivery of what we’ve done across the game is a standard that is probably the best one we’ve reached since I’ve been in charge.”

The boss also praised the goals and how well worked they were on the day.

“For me Danny Johnson shows incredible resilience as he’ll be disappointed with the penalty as he could have got us off to a fantastic start but didn’t let it bother him and got himself in the Danny Johnson positions to tuck the first one away.

“The two free-kicks were outstanding, Jobi doesn’t leave any room, no goalkeeper in the world stops that one and then Conor was clever enough to spot the mistake in the wall to hit it into the space.

“Then a bit of a collectors item with Craig Clay not only scoring, but sinking one into the top corner, and it had a very similar feel to when Joe Widdowson scored against Walsall last year.”

He added: “The place would have been rocking, so disappointing, but I’m sure there were a number of people sitting at the end of their televisions cheering us on and enjoying that performance.”