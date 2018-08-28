Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Edinburgh explains decision to stick with Brill over Sargeant in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 17 December 2018

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh and coach Danny Webb (right) look on from the touchline against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh and coach Danny Webb (right) look on from the touchline against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s head coach opted against giving youngster Sam Sargeant an opportunity against Beaconsfield Town

Leyton Orient defender Jayden Sweeney looks for an option against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient defender Jayden Sweeney looks for an option against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh has admitted Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant may feature in the second round of the FA Trophy despite first-choice Dean Brill starting the 4-0 win over Beaconsfield Town on Saturday.

The clash in E10 against the Southern League Premier Division South club seemed a good chance to give 21-year-old Sargeant a first competitive appearance since the 3-0 loss at Torquay United on November 25 2017 in the National League.

However, after making seven changes elsewhere, Edinburgh decided to stick with his number one Brill, who has played every single minute since the O’s head coach took charge over a year ago.

He said: “The second round could possibly be a chance for Sam. There is a chance for everyone and it is just what I feel at the time.

“It is not anything other than the fact we needed to not make too many changes and I think that was one (position) we felt we should stick with.”

Edinburgh continued: “There was that thought (about starting Sargeant), but it is an important position and with so many changes I didn’t want to unbalance the team too much, especially with young Jayden Sweeney in there.

“I thought Jayden was excellent, especially given he turned 17 last week. He put in a quite incredible performance and he is another who will have a big future in front of him.”

The Orient youth-teamer took his opportunity on the left side of an O’s back four, which was much-changed to the defence Edinburgh normally selects in the league.

At the heart of it were Dan Happe and George Elokobi with the latter captaining the team which hosted Beaconsfield.

Orient’s stand-in skipper made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when defensive partner Happe had been denied following a free kick.

It took until the 54th minute for the hosts to double their advantage, but it eventually arrived when Craig Clay found James Brophy and he drilled in at the near post.

Further strikes by Clay and Gorman added gloss to the scoreline as O’s made it into the second round with no scares.

The performance of Sweeney was a real highlight from the day with the first-year scholar producing an accomplished display with his assured first touch in particular standing out.

Edinburgh added: “Jayden has earned the right. He has been training with the first-team group for a while now and I have seen him develop very quickly.

“He only left school in the summer, but he has huge potential and a big future in front of him and he showed that with an assured performance.”

One player who was missing was James Dayton after he underwent surgery last week to repair a tear in his cartilage in his knee.

It looks set to keep him out for around 12 weeks and will force Orient to be active in the transfer market.

Director of football Martin Ling has been looking for options along with chief scout Steve Foster and a discussion with owners Nigel Travis and Kent Teague will take place at some point this week.

“They (Travis and Teague) are in a different country, so myself and Martin Ling have had discussions and we will have a board call this week and see where we can look to improve,” Edinburgh concluded.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man found dead in Arlesey river

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newly-built Biggleswade pub opens its doors to the public

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two arrests in Stevenage police operation to disrupt county lines drug dealing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham football stars give Christmas cheer to children in hospital

Aryaan (centre) with his mum Himmu and Declan Rice. Picture: Avil Husband

Christmas Toy Appeal: Chamber of Commerce, Green Street traders, Forest School and Deborah Day Theatre School Trust donate

Green Street traders met in Partap Fashions with West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, to give their toys. Picture: Ken Mears

Athletics: Viewtube Runners enjoy Sikhs in the City event

Viewtube Runners at the Sikhs in the City event

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists