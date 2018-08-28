Search

Edinburgh credits opposition and reveals O’s have had no bids for Bonne or Koroma

PUBLISHED: 18:30 05 January 2019

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The 49-year-old was frustrated with the goals Leyton Orient conceded in the 3-0 loss at home to Salford City

Justin Edinburgh paid tribute to Salford City’s defending after he watched his Leyton Orient team lose only their second home game of the season earlier today.

The Ammies secured an excellent 3-0 victory in E10 with Carl Piergianni on target twice and the powerful Rory Gaffney also finding the net.

Salford went two goals ahead inside eight minutes and O’s were always likely to find it tough to come back from there in front of 6,937 spectators.

Edinburgh said: “Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition. They certainly denied and restricted us any space and any chance to get our passing going.

“They flooded the midfield and flooded the back – they played five in defence – but listen that is credit to them. They got their noses in front from a set-piece and then defended for their lives.”

All of the goals Orient conceded were poor with Piergianni heading the opener in the sixth minute from Danny Whitehead’s corner.

Dean Brill was unable to collect the drilled delivery and Marvin Ekpiteta couldn’t get ahead of the Salford defender to stop him scoring at the back post.

It was 2-0 less than 120 seconds later when again Whitehead produced some magic as his cross was perfect for Gaffney to nod home.

Although Orient pushed and pushed, especially in the second half, and Jobi McAnuff and Josh Koroma forced Chris Neal into decent saves, but they shipped a third with 80 on the clock when Piergianni headed in from Tom Walker’s free kick.

O’s head coach said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the manner of the goals, it was unlike us, but once we conceded the goals we did it was always going to be a tall order to get back into it.

“It wasn’t for a lack of effort or determination as we had that in abundance, but once you come up against a good team and give them a two-goal lead, like we did, you are going to find it hard to find space to create anything.

“And unfortunately when the chance did come along the goalkeeper made a very good save.”

The leaders were boosted just before full time when news filtered through that title rivals Wrexham had lost at home to Dover Athletic.

It means Orient are top ahead of Salford by two points and four ahead of the Dragons with the Welsh club having a game in hand on Tuesday away to Bromley.

Afterwards Edinburgh was quizzed about the futures of Macauley Bonne and Koroma with the pair linked to a number of big clubs in recent weeks.

He insisted it is all talk, however, adding: “I’ll be honest we have had no enquires and no contact.

“People can quite easily cause speculation on social media and people are, but there are no facts behind it as far as I know at the minute. We have had no enquires, no bids or anything.”

Orient will hope it stays that way if they are to remain at the summit come the end of the campaign.

