Orient boss positive players will react away to Wrexham

Leyton Orient lost just their fourth National League match of the season on Saturday at home to Salford City

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh believes his team will bounce back after a painful defeat at home to National League title rivals Salford City on Saturday.

The O’s were comprehensively beaten with the Ammies producing a clinical display in the capital.

Carl Piergianni scored twice and Rory Gaffney added another to secure the visitors an excellent 3-0 win.

Orient, crucially, remain top of the table, though, and haven’t lost back-to-back games all season.

They will aim to keep up that feat on Saturday away to fellow promotion battlers Wrexham in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Edinburgh said: “Defeats are hard to take and this was only our second at home this season (after a 1-0 loss to Sutton United on September 29).

“We always look for a reaction and we have never failed to get it. We have always got a reaction and I expect another one this week.”