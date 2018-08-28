Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The National League leaders secured an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over Maidstone United

Justin Edinburgh felt Leyton Orient looked back to their old self at times during the 3-0 win at home to Maidstone United in the National League this afternoon.

The O’s secured their first victory in the division since January 1 with winger Jordan Maguire-Drew scoring his opening goal for the club and Macauley Bonne netting a second-half brace.

Orient extended their lead at the top to three points and put a testing January behind them with a mature display.

“It was a good win off the back of a really good week on the training ground. We had to rekindle the confidence within the group and we got the reaction we all wanted and the one we expected, so it was a pleasing end to a good week,” Edinburgh said.

“We were starting to get a foothold in the game (before Orient’s second) and looking like our old self and that pleased me.

“There were big plus today. We had our captain (Jobi McAnuff) back and he assures the group and you can’t replace that and the energy and the force of Craig Clay was a big boost.”

Unfortunately it wasn’t all positive for Orient as Josh Koroma picked up a hamstring injury and needed to be replaced in the 49th minute.

Edinburgh conceded the best O’s can hope for is probably the young attacker missing a couple of weeks.

He added: “It is a hamstring injury. We are not sure of the extent. We will know more over the next couple of days, but standing here now I think we will probably miss him for a couple of weeks. I’d guess that is the best we could hope for.”