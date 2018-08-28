Edinburgh waxes lyrical about calm customer Macauley

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

Macauley Bonne is the first Leyton Orient player to hit 20 goals in consecutive seasons since Tommy Johnston

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh was mightily impressed with Macauley Bonne’s composure for his first goal during Leyton Orient’s 3-0 win over Maidstone United on Saturday.

The striker found the net twice to help the National League leaders extend their gap at the summit to three points.

Bonne squandered an excellent chance in the first half, firing over from 12-yards, but didn’t let it affect him and took a smart touch to set himself in the 54th minute before he slotted through a number of bodies to double O’s advantage.

It caught the eye of boss Edinburgh, he said: “Macauley is maturing rapidly and it was all about the touch which gave him the chance to score our second goal.

“I remember a game last season and he missed a couple and it affected him for a period, but this shows where he is mentally, physically and tactically now as a player.

“Others would have taken it first-time. His touch and finish was what he is about and he has come a long way, but there is still more to come.

“I am pleased because he could have shirked away from responsibility. He would feel he should score the first opportunity, but he never hides away from getting himself onto the next one.”

After grabbing Orient’s second, Bonne added a late penalty which took him onto 20 goals for the season.

It means he is the first O’s striker since the legendary Tommy Johnston to hit the 20-goal mark in two consecutive campaigns.

Aside from his goals, Bonne also linked up smartly with substitute Matt Harrold on a couple of occasions against Maidstone.

It may be a solution to the fact Josh Koroma will miss the next few weeks following a grade two hamstring tear.

Edinburgh added: “The partnership was the same last season. If you look back at the games they played together, it shows there is an understanding.

“Matt’s a good player and I thought he really gave a good performance when he came on because it is difficult.

“Some of these players are getting limited minutes, but you hope they can come on and perform like Matt did and I thought him and Macauley linked up very well.”

The pair may now get another chance on Saturday when Blyth Spartans, who helped produce legendary Orient forward Richard McFadden, visit in the third round of the FA Trophy.