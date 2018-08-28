Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 January 2019

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The defender has played his last game for the club after an incident occurred in the dressing room following the 2-0 loss at Ebbsfleet United

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh has confirmed George Elokobi will not play for the National League leaders again.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender was placed on the transfer-list last Monday “following actions that didn’t meet club standards at the league game against Ebbsfleet United.”

Elokobi was substituted in the 67th minute and failed to shake hands with Edinburgh as he left the pitch.

This was only the start, however, as an incident occurred after the full time whistle in the away dressing room at Stonebridge Road.

After this, the club made the ex-Colchester United centre back available for transfer, despite recent injuries to fellow defenders Josh Coulson and Marvin Ekpiteta.

Edinburgh said: “There has already been a conclusion – George won’t play for the club again.

“George is not training with us and there doesn’t need to be a conclusion because it has already come to an end.

“It doesn’t need speeding up in any sense because the decision has been made, so that’s the end of it.”

The nature of the incident which occurred following the defeat to Fleet on January 19 means there was only one option for the club and that was to transfer list Elokobi.

He is out of contract in the summer and if he fails to find a new team over the next couple of weeks it seems likely Orient will terminate his contract early.

It is a sad way for Elokobi’s time at the O’s to come to an end, but the defender only has himself to blame.

After signing for the east Londoners in the summer of 2017, he was a regular under old head coach Steve Davis, but suffered a serious hamstring injury in September and didn’t play again that year.

Elokobi returned at the end of January 2018 and forced his way into the Edinburgh’s team, but another fitness issue, this time a thigh problem, saw him miss the last three games of the 2017/18 campaign.

At the beginning of this season he was still first choice for Orient, but a hamstring injury in the second match of the season, at home to Ebbsfleet, saw him ruled out for a lengthy period of time.

When he returned to fitness again in December, he couldn’t displace the outstanding Ekpiteta and it was the beginning of the end.

The only time Elokobi got chances to show his quality occurred in the FA Trophy and he did score in the 4-0 first round win over Beaconsfield Town last month.

Injuries to Coulson and Ekpiteta did seem to open the door for the 32-year-old again, but after a poor showing at Ebbsfleet, his actions following his substitution ensure he will not play for Orient again.

Related articles

Most Read

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

A photo of Ameen Uddin’s sham wedding taken in October 2011 at Newham register office. Photo: Home Office

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

Zamir Akram and Waqar Nadeem. Picture: Kent Police

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Multimillion-pound scrap metal business boss who handled stolen jewels

Scrap metal dealer Charles Matthews arrives at Southwark Crown Court to be sentenced for handling stolen jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Most Read

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Multimillion-pound scrap metal business boss who handled stolen jewels

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions end silverware slump as they seal cup title with victory over Glasgow

London Lions were crowned BBL Cup champions (Pic: Graham Hodges)

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Barts Health NHS Trust urged to do more to tackle race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Recorder letters: Prepare for ULEZ, beating diabetes and children’s mental health

Check how the ULEZ charge could effect you. Picture: KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists