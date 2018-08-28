Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City

East London is turning into a second home for the winger after mixed spells at Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham

Jordan Maguire-Drew during a loan spell at Coventry City in the second half of the 2017/18 season

Jordan Maguire-Drew has been a Leyton Orient player for almost a month now and he is beginning to feel settled in east London.

The 21-year-old has experienced this part of the country before, in the 2016/17 campaign while on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge, but it was another temporary fix.

Maguire-Drew shone at Victoria Road, yet hasn’t been able to show the same consistency while at Lincoln City, Coventry City and more recently Wrexham.

However, O’s had seen enough of him to know there was a player in there and although he has only played four times for Orient, the early signs are positive.

“The boys have been brilliant and the staff. They made me feel welcome with open arms and I feel I am just starting to settle now,” Maguire-Drew said.

“I am a lot more local so it is nice to be at home and then have my football. It is a nice blend. For me to now be able to go home and switch off and see my family and friends is a big thing.

“Also at Orient it is a tight-knit community, especially with the fans. From the fans all the way through to the players everyone backs each other and it’s a brilliant club to be at. I’m delighted to be here.”

When Maguire-Drew signed up with Orient he saw a number of familiar faces at the club like Sam Ling and Joe Widdowson.

He played with the defenders at Dagenham, and they provided the Sussex attacker with a glimpse into life at O’s.

Maguire-Drew said: “I knew a few of the boys at the club and I spoke to them and knew what it was like here and how good the fans were.

“This is a big club. It shouldn’t be in this league and I have joined because both myself and the club want to climb the Football League ladder, so that is the plan for the future.

“If we can focus on ourselves day in, day out then hopefully the bigger outcome will come.”

Boss Justin Edinburgh noted the importance of Maguire-Drew joining O’s permanently at the start of this month.

After spells with Dagenham, the Imps, Coventry and Wrexham, the winger is pleased to know where his future is for the next couple of years.

Since flourishing at Victoria Road, which was a season-long loan, the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has only had months at clubs, not a significant period of time.

“When you go on loan it can be hard because you get settled and then you are off again,” Maguire-Drew explained.

“Now I know I am here and I’m delighted and looking forward to what happens next.”