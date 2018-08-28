Still: We matched Orient in the first half

John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images). PA Archive/PA Images

The new Maidstone Head of Football provided his assessment on the 3-0 loss in east London

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Still was pleased with Maidstone United’s performance away to National League leaders Leyton Orient, especially in the first half.

The Stones were playing their first match under their new Head of Football and were more than a match for O’s during the opening half an hour in E10.

Jordan Maguire-Drew, who worked with Still at Dagenham & Redbridge, produced the opener in the 34th minute, though, and Maidstone found it tough afterwards.

Macauley Bonne doubled Orient’s advantage with 54 on the clock and then added his second on the stroke of full time from the penalty spot to wrap up the 3-0 victory.

“I thought we were a match for them in the first half,” Still said. “You wouldn’t look at it and think one team was top of the league and the other was down the bottom. “Second half they probably had a little bit more of it, but without having too many clear-cut chances. We didn’t either.

“We had a couple of moments in the second half and in the first half. When it is your day they go for you and when it isn’t your day they don’t go for you.”

Still continued: “I look at what we did and how we did it and if I am happy with it. I looked at what we did and I was happy with it, but we have to be better.

“At the moment we are not good enough. Even with a good performance against Leyton Orient, we are still not good enough, so there is a lot of work to be done and whatever work there is to be done we will try to do it.”

If Still can turn things around at Maidstone, it may benefit O’s with Stones set to face AFC Fylde, Solihull Moors, Wrexham and Salford City between now and April 27.